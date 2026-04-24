Raaheeb 8/1 for Betfred Derby after winning Sandown Trial

Raaheeb put himself firmly in the Betfred Derby picture with a taking win in the Bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.
A full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum and a winner of his only start at two at Ascot, the 5/1 winner was a handful at the start, proving difficult to load.
But on the course he travelled sweetly under Rossa Ryan and went to the front two furlongs out.
And the son of Sea The Stars galloped on relentlessly to the line to beat Al Zanati by three-and-a-quarter lengths.
Sky Bet and Paddy Power but Raaheeb to 8/1 from 20s for the Epsom Classic.
4/6 favourite Action was never a factor in fourth, never travelling fluently at any stage under Ryan Moore.
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Ryan said: “He did everything I asked of him. We got a good race into him. It was pretty straightforward and it all felt right. We went a nice gallop and he picked up when I asked him. He has quickened away well and he showed what he has been showing in glimpses at home.
“I know Action missed the break, but he is a one hundred and fifteen rated horse, and he is that for a reason. He is bred to be a superstar so let’s hope he can keep progressing and see what he does. I think a mile and a half won’t be a problem. He is not slow, but I felt he would get a mile and a half.
“You don’t know until you try, and everyone will be in the same camp, apart from maybe the winner of the Chester Vase, but he is doing everything right.
“I wouldn’t have a worry about him handling Epsom. He is definitely a work in progress, and he is not all there yet, but he is coming along slowly, but surely. I think it will be four when he is the finished article, and it will be nice to see what he ends up as.”
Burrows said: “He hit the line strong, even though he took a blow half a furlong out. I loved the way he got his head down and hit the line strong. That was quite out of character of him at the stalls. I’m just hoping that was a bit of freshness first time out as he has not shown that before.
“Once he had the blind on he went straight in. We will do a bit of work with him at home, but it might just have been a bit of first time out freshness. We will get that sorted though.
“I came here today and felt that if we finished in the frame that we would be pleased so for him to win, and win like he did, it has surprised me to be honest. If he had been beaten today I wouldn’t have been too disappointed as long as he ran his race. It was a big learning curve today and we chucked him in the deep end as we wanted to see what is what.
“It is something in the back of your mind whether the Derby is a bit too soon, but we will have to wait and see. Rossa thought he quickened up again in the last furlong and hit the line strong. I would have no qualms going another couple of furlongs.
“He is in the Dante, but that could come a bit quick so we will see. He is an important horse and we have got to make sure we get it right. His full brother got better at six so we don’t want to do the wrong thing at this stage, but he is probably better than Hukum was at this stage so we have got to make sure we get it right.
“I’m sure Rossa would like to keep the ride until Jim is back, and we wouldn’t be looking for anyone else until Jim is back, but Rossa has a big yard behind him so we will see.
“I’m not going to commit to Epsom at this stage as there is Royal Ascot and the Irish Derby so we will see. I’ve not had one with his potential as a three-year-old at this stage of their career. He is better than Hukum was at this stage of his career so it is exciting.”
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