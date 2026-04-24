Raaheeb 8/1 for Betfred Derby after winning Sandown Trial

Raaheeb put himself firmly in the Betfred Derby picture with a taking win in the Bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown.

A full-brother to Baaeed and Hukum and a winner of his only start at two at Ascot, the 5/1 winner was a handful at the start, proving difficult to load. But on the course he travelled sweetly under Rossa Ryan and went to the front two furlongs out. And the son of Sea The Stars galloped on relentlessly to the line to beat Al Zanati by three-and-a-quarter lengths. Sky Bet and Paddy Power but Raaheeb to 8/1 from 20s for the Epsom Classic. 4/6 favourite Action was never a factor in fourth, never travelling fluently at any stage under Ryan Moore.

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Ryan said: “He did everything I asked of him. We got a good race into him. It was pretty straightforward and it all felt right. We went a nice gallop and he picked up when I asked him. He has quickened away well and he showed what he has been showing in glimpses at home. “I know Action missed the break, but he is a one hundred and fifteen rated horse, and he is that for a reason. He is bred to be a superstar so let’s hope he can keep progressing and see what he does. I think a mile and a half won’t be a problem. He is not slow, but I felt he would get a mile and a half. “You don’t know until you try, and everyone will be in the same camp, apart from maybe the winner of the Chester Vase, but he is doing everything right. “I wouldn’t have a worry about him handling Epsom. He is definitely a work in progress, and he is not all there yet, but he is coming along slowly, but surely. I think it will be four when he is the finished article, and it will be nice to see what he ends up as.”

Rossa Ryan and Raaheeb win at Sandown