Rossa Ryan

Jockey Rossa Ryan breaks collarbone

By Sporting Life
11:52 · THU May 27, 2021

Rossa Ryan is facing a spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in a fall at Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening.

Ryan, who has ridden 64 winners so far in 2021, sustained the injury when Imajorblush suffered a fatal fall a furlong from home in the FollowUs On Twitter @wolvesraces Handicap.

In a Twitter post, Ryan said: “I’m gutted to have broken my collarbone in a fall at Wolverhampton when riding Imajorblush, who very sadly sustained a fatal injury in the final furlong.

“It’s always devastating to lose a horse, and my thoughts are with all his connections – his owners, Zoe and George Hassall, and trainer Philip Kirby and all his team.

“I’m waiting to find out more about the severity of my injury and the next steps for my recovery. Thank you for all the messages of concern and support.”

