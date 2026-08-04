Rossa Ryan ban reduced to 10 days from 28 days on appeal

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Ryan was on board 14/1 shot Thunder Home for trainer James Horton in the seven-furlong Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes at Sandown on July 23 when he was banned for premature easing.

The horse, having his third start after finishing seventh and fifth at Ascot and Lingfield respectively earlier in the year, started brightly from stall three and went into a clear lead. He still held an advantage of around four lengths entering the final furlong and Ryan appeared to ease off without being aware that the Jamie Spencer-ridden Zero Error was finishing with a rare rattle down the outside.

Betfair reported that Thunder Home traded at 1.01 on the Exchange to the tune of £8,000.

However, the panel decided that it was not convinced Thunder Home would necessarily have won if Ryan had continued to ride him out, declaring he could have won, the distinction resulting in the penalty being reduced.

Ryan's ban runs from August 6 which means he will have served his punishment by the time York rolls around.