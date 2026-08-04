Rossa Ryan ban reduced to 10 days from 28 days on appeal

Rossa Ryan is free to ride at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York starting on August 19 after his 28-day ban was reduced to 10 days on appeal.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Ryan was on board 14/1 shot Thunder Home for trainer James Horton in the seven-furlong Martin Densham & Peter Deal Memorial British EBF Maiden Stakes at Sandown on July 23 when he was banned for premature easing.
The horse, having his third start after finishing seventh and fifth at Ascot and Lingfield respectively earlier in the year, started brightly from stall three and went into a clear lead. He still held an advantage of around four lengths entering the final furlong and Ryan appeared to ease off without being aware that the Jamie Spencer-ridden Zero Error was finishing with a rare rattle down the outside.
Betfair reported that Thunder Home traded at 1.01 on the Exchange to the tune of £8,000.
However, the panel decided that it was not convinced Thunder Home would necessarily have won if Ryan had continued to ride him out, declaring he could have won, the distinction resulting in the penalty being reduced.
Ryan's ban runs from August 6 which means he will have served his punishment by the time York rolls around.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.