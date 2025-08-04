Rose Of Lancaster 15/8 to win Rose Of Lancaster

John and Thady Gosden's charge will be putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Group Three contest having made it three from three when winning a Listed race at Hamilton last time.

The Clarehaven team also have Detain in the race. He was third in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly in June before disappointing in the Hampton Court next time.

Haatem is second favourite. The four-year-old won the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and was then third behind Never So Brave in the Summer Mile back at the same track.

Charlie Appleby has entered both Military Order and First Conquest whileRoyal Dubai is set to have his second outing for Owen Burrows having made a winning start for the Lambourn team in a Listed race at Newbury.

Rose Of Lancaster Stakes - Paddy Power & Sky Bet odds: 15/8 Nahraan, 7/2 Haatem, 9-2 Detain, 8 Military Order, 9 Royal Dubai, 10 Haunted Dream, Okechobee, 12 Botanical, Certain Lad, 14 Caviar Heights, First Conquest, Ice Max, 16 Sea Scout, 20 Sparks Fly