Rosallion tops 11 in Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

Saturday's newly-upgraded Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes features 11 horses topped by the Richard Hannon-trained Rosallion.
Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner has failed to add to his tally this time around, finishing third in the Lockinge before agonising defeats behind Docklands in the Queen Anne and shock 150/1 winner Qirat in last month's Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.
The Hannon-trained four-year-old will once again be ridden by Sean Levey and among his 10 City Of York rivals are Andrew Balding's highly progressive Never So Brave and the aforementioned Qirat who was supplemented into the race by Ralph Beckett and owners Juddmonte.
Lake Forest represents William Haggas, while John and Thady Gosden have declared Audience, who disappointed when fancied for the race 12 months ago.
Aidan O'Brien's filly Exactly and the recent Goodwood winner Seagulls Eleven (Hugo Palmer) are others in the final field for Saturday's seven-furlong contest.
On the same card, French Master tops the weights for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap, the Gosden runner sporting a first-time visor as he looks to bounce back to form having been fifth in the Goodwood Cup when last seen.
There is a very strong Irish contingent headed by Willie Mullins' Hipop De Loire, fourth in the race last year, and the O'Brien-trained London City who has a York win to his name from last year's Dante Festival.
Henry De Bromhead was responsible for the 2024 Ebor winner Magical Zoe and he runs Royal Ascot winner Ascending, while Shadow Dance is one of the main home hopes for Newmarket handler Roger Varian.
