Rosallion not certain to take in trial ahead of 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

Richard Hannon feels ground conditions will determine if Rosallion takes in a trial before the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, but admits he could give his stable star another racecourse gallop before the opening Classic of the season at Newmarket.
The Wiltshire handler is weighing up his options for the son of Blue Point, who is currently the general 6/1 second favourite to strike gold in the Group One on the Rowley Mile on Saturday May 4.
After signing off last season with victory in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, Rosallion was put through his paces for the first time on a race track this year in a gallop at Kempton Park last week.
And should the weather prevent Rosallion from running in a trial, Hannon has hinted that he could return the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned colt back to Kempton for another spin ahead of his Classic date.
Hannon said: “He went to Kempton last week and he worked very well. I was pleased, as was Sean (Levey). I’m not sure about running him in a trial yet as I don’t really want to go for a trial on soft ground.
“We will wait and see what the ground is like nearer the time of the trial races and make a decision. If he goes for one it will be wherever the fastest ground is.
“Personally, I would like to go for a trial as I like to do that with my Guineas horses, but if we have to go straight to the Guineas then so be it. He will go there in tip top fitness with, or without a trial.
“He could end up going back to Kempton at least another once if he doesn’t go for a trial, but we have got a lovely gallop here at Everleigh as well.”
While Hannon remains at a loss as to the defeat suffered by Rosallion in the Group Two Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on his penultimate start, he is pleased to see both the form of his Listed win in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot, and victory in France, either side of his odds-on reversal on Town Moor franked.
He added: “I still can’t explain what happened at Doncaster the day he got beat as that was not his true running. I came away scratching my head. It was great to see him come good in Paris where he showed that blistering turn of foot to beat the subsequent Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner (Unquestionable).
“His form really stacks up from the Listed race at Ascot, and the race in Paris. He is the centre piece to a lot of the best two year old form.”
Although Rosallion is yet to prove he stays a mile, having not run further than seven furlongs in four starts last year, Hannon is confident the step up in trip will prove no problem.
He added: “He could not look better at the moment, and he has put on about 24 kilograms over the winter. He hit the line very strongly at Longchamp over seven furlongs, and he did the same winning the Listed race at Ascot so a mile will be no problem for him.
“If he takes that all forward, which I think he will do, then he has got a great chance. I just hope he gets there without any hold ups, or hiccups, as the whole yard is really looking forward to 2000 Guineas day.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.