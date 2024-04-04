Rosallion not certain to take in trial ahead of 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

The Wiltshire handler is weighing up his options for the son of Blue Point, who is currently the general 6/1 second favourite to strike gold in the Group One on the Rowley Mile on Saturday May 4.

After signing off last season with victory in the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp, Rosallion was put through his paces for the first time on a race track this year in a gallop at Kempton Park last week.

And should the weather prevent Rosallion from running in a trial, Hannon has hinted that he could return the Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned colt back to Kempton for another spin ahead of his Classic date.

Hannon said: “He went to Kempton last week and he worked very well. I was pleased, as was Sean (Levey). I’m not sure about running him in a trial yet as I don’t really want to go for a trial on soft ground.

“We will wait and see what the ground is like nearer the time of the trial races and make a decision. If he goes for one it will be wherever the fastest ground is.

“Personally, I would like to go for a trial as I like to do that with my Guineas horses, but if we have to go straight to the Guineas then so be it. He will go there in tip top fitness with, or without a trial.

“He could end up going back to Kempton at least another once if he doesn’t go for a trial, but we have got a lovely gallop here at Everleigh as well.”