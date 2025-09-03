Rosallion features among 13 entries for Prix du Moulin

The four-year-old Rosallion has been one of the stories of the summer and not necessarily for all the right reasons as he's suffered several frustrating defeats including when beaten in a head-bobbing photo finish by Docklands in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The colt's Prince Of Wales's Stakes win at the same meeting in 2024 remains his most recent success and after being beaten a neck by shock winner Qirat in an extraordinary renewal of the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, he was only fourth when dropped back to seven furlongs for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at last month's Ebor Festival.

Hannon and connections will be hoping the return to a mile will play to the son of Blue Point's strengths when lining up in the Longchamp Group 1 one this weekend.

The traditional Moulin card on Sunday has been revamped this year and now features the three big Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe trials, the Prix Vermeille, Prix Foy and Prix Niel. They have been moved forward a week in order to allow more time between the traditional prep races and the Arc itself.

Lead Artist, trainer by John and Thady Gosden and winner of the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury when Rosallion could manage only third, is also in contention for the Moulin, while a strong UK and Irish representation also includes the Lockinge runner-up Dancing Gemini, trained by Roger Teal.

Aidan O'Brien has entered The Lion In Winter, Henri Matisse and Serengeti, with Jessica Harrington responsible for Hotazhell who has yet to hit the heights of his juvenile form.