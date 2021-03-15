Cheltenham Tuesday preview: Rory Delargy best bets

Rory Delargy is in charge of the Cheltenham Punting Pointers and Abacadabras features in his opening day staking plan.

A slightly different look to Punting Pointers this week, with Mr Massey in his element going through the proverbial bins on the away circuit (he does love to bin-hoke, as we used to call it when I was a lad), while I’ll be trying to pry some value out of Cheltenham, although not necessarily in the championship events, and my partner in crime will insist that I mention a couple of racing’s recidivists, as you will note later in this piece. I have done a few preview evenings and podcasts, and will mention the horses I’ve been keen on for Cheltenham here, but where those have collapsed in price, I’m not certain to repeat them as selections, and value is always the watchword. Bank On Course Form – 2:30 Cheltenham

The Ultima looks one of the weakest handicaps I’ve seen at the Festival in years, with perhaps six or seven horses making serious appeal, so the fact that Sky Bet pay seven places means it’s rude not to take advantage. It’s not a hard race to analyse, with the obvious horses occupying the obvious places in the market. The two who appealed to myself and David are Milan Native and Vintage Clouds. The latter is running in this race for the fifth time, and was runner-up in 2019. He’s dropped to a fair mark, and is 20/1, so it’s easy to see that he’s value to place, but it’s hard to envisage him winning at the fifth attempt as an 11-y-o, so I’m siding with 2020 Kim Muir winner Milan Native. The selection won on his return, and put it up to Minella Indo on his next start, but has flopped twice since, albeit shaping much better than the bare result in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown in December. He comes here after a wind operation, however, and if his below-par efforts can be put down to a wind infirmity, then it’s easy to see him bouncing back to his best under conditions which clearly suit, and the slightly shorter trip here compared to the Kim Muir is no concern given past results, and his own profile. What’s The Magic Word? 3:05 Cheltenham

The Unibet Champion Hurdle is most likely go to Honeysuckle, and I think the 2/1 on offer is value, with that price likely to shorten close to the off, but I also think that the way the race will be run will suit Abacadabras, and he may be the key to the contest from a punting perspective. The seven-year-old has long looked suspect in a finish, including when paving the way for Shishkin in last year’s Supreme, but few will travel better through the Champion, and I expect him to be the last off the bridle. A few will underperform, and I’d expect him to hit the frame without winning. I’d be tempted to back Honeysuckle to beat him in a forecast, and that will certainly be part of my approach, with a few exotic bets including that pair as bankers. I really don’t see a scenario where he will win, however, so keen is he to play the gentleman (after you ladies – no I insist), so I’ll keep it simple for the column. Back him to finish second at 6/1, and save on him to be third at 5/1. More Course Form! 3:40 Cheltenham

Indefatigable is of interest in the Mares’ Hurdle, especially in light of her excellent course record. A close fifth in the Dawn Run at the Festival as a novice (faring best of the home contingent), she has won twice over 2½m at the track since, and has also finished second to Dame de Compagnie when trying to concede weight in a handicap. Her most recent run saw her win a hugely competitive Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle here in March off a BHA mark of 145, and a repeat of that puts her in contention for a place at least. The selection hasn’t fired this season, but is another who has had wind surgery after a disappointing effort on her latest start. She is likely to benefit from that, and given she’s closely matched with Dame de Compagnie and is over three times her price in places, I can’t let her go unbacked at 25/1. I’ve tipped Homme Public for the Boodles at 20/1+ and he has come in for support. I don’t like recommending a bet when the price collapses (and he was 33/1 in places yesterday), but if you can get 16/1 and six places, then he’d still represent a bet. Snow Getting Away From Her - 4:50 Cheltenham

I’m not sure she’ll be good enough to win this National Hunt Chase, but I’m pretty confident that the step up to 3¾m will bring about improvement in Snow Leopardess, who receives the valuable mares’ allowance, and has been running with great credit in open company. She has always appealed to me as the type to improve as her stamina is stretched out, and a sound jumper and proven battler, she represents solid each-way value. Mr Massey wants me to put in a good word for Lithic here, which is not easy given he’s rated in the low 120s and doesn’t want to win, but there is method in his madness. Lithic stays all day, and has much more ability than his mark, and David reasons that if he’s ridden cold at the back of the field, he will start passing beaten rivals on the way down the hill before the home turn. Whether he keeps passing them up the hill again remains to be seen, but he is 125/1 with one firm offering four places, and he could plod into the frame without actually needing to improve if the race becomes attritional. Preview posted 2040 GMT on 15/03/2021

