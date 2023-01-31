Trainer Ronan McNally has been banned for 12 years and ordered to pay costs of €50,000 following an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board investigation and hearing.

The IHRB’s referrals committee ruled McNally breached a number of rules, including one charge of running and training his horses in a manner “prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horseracing” following a four-day hearing in October. McNally was determined to be at least partially in breach of 10 of 11 alleged rule infringements, with the verdict announced in December ahead of sanctions being unveiled on Tuesday. In handing down the penalty, which takes effect on March 1, the IHRB said: “The committee regards the findings against Mr McNally as very serious. “His offences strike at the integrity of the sport and the objective of having a level playing field for all who send horses out to race. They also involved a deception of the public, especially the betting public. “The committee has taken into account the submissions made on his behalf and his past record and the effect that severe sanctions will have on him.” McNally has enjoyed notable success with Dreal Deal and The Jam Man in recent seasons, with the first-named landing the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle in 2021 and both notching up sequences of wins from lowly starting marks.