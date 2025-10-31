Romeo Coolio makes a winning start over fences at Down Royal

Koktail Divin and Where’s My Jet were the obvious dangers for Romeo Coolio’s chasing debut but the Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old was untroubled as he recorded a 14-length success under Jack Kennedy.

However, the race was a little unsatisfactory as the first three fences in the home straight were all taken out due to low sun at the Northern Irish venue.

As short as 12/1 for the Arkle prior to making his chasing debut, last season’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle third and Top Novices’ Hurdle runner-up Romeo Coolio was sent off the 4/6 favourite for his season-opener at Down Royal.

Where’s My Jet made the early running under Paul Townend and got further than he had when unseating at the fifth fence at Gowran on his own chasing debut, but was always being stalked by Romeo Coolio and Koktail Divin, with the pair well clear of the others.

The favourite took over heading inside the half mile and as Where’s My Jet faded, was able to smoothly move clear of Koktail Divin. After navigating the omitted obstacles, Kennedy only had to shake his mount up for a ready success.

Koktail Divin (11/4) was second, with Patter Merchant eventually staying on for third ahead of Where’s My Jet.

Kennedy told Racing TV: “Obviously it was disappointing that the fences were taken out but the ones he jumped he was really good. I was pleased with him.

“Long, short, he can do it all. He doesn't spend too long in the air – touch wood, he seems a natural.”

Elliott added: "He couldn't have done much more than he did, I'm happy. I'd imagine that (Drinmore Novice Chase) would be the plan. The owners are good winners but they're good losers too and that's important as well."

Paddy Power clipped Romeo Coolio to 8/1 (from 14s) for the Arkle.