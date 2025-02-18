Romantic Warrior faces new test in the Saudi Cup

‘Once in your life, we should try.’
Peter Lau’s simple seven-word mantra has guided the world’s most accomplished racehorse on an epic journey but a more complex seven-word question remains as the Hong Kong hero lines up for the US$20m Saudi Cup in Riyadh this Saturday.
Will Romantic Warrior shine on the dirt?
Lau built a major business career thinking globally and that intrepid spirit has been replicated as an owner as his superstar seven-year-old has assembled a record that is hard to encapsulate in a few short paragraphs.
But let’s give it a try:
A thrilling BMW Hong Kong Derby win in 2022 paved the way for spectacular success on home turf, with seven G1 scores culminating in a commanding defeat of world-class international rivals in the LONGINES Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin in December.
But true warriors carve a place in history on foreign fields and, under skilful guidance from Danny Shum and James McDonald, this one has excelled in three daring foreign raids.
Australia’s best 2000m horses – headed by multiple G1 winners Mr Brightside and Alligator Blood – had to give best as Romantic Warrior prevailed in a thunderous finish to the Ladbrokes Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October 2023.
Japan’s elite milers couldn’t cope with his pace and power as he emulated Hong Kong legends Fairy King Prawn and Bullish Luck by winning the Yasuda Kinen at Tokyo in June 2024.
And just over six weeks on from a historic third Hong Kong Cup win, Romantic Warrior travelled to Dubai and shredded Meydan’s 1800m track record with a runaway success in the Jebel Hatta Presented by Longines last month.
But a daring plan to win the world’s richest race with the world’s highest earning horse involves a switch from lush green turf to unforgiving brown dirt.
Shum says “maybe he will be very good or maybe he can’t handle it,” while McDonald suggests that he could run well on a saucepan before adding “I am quietly confident he will handle it.”
It’s clear that the two men closest to Romantic Warrior are taking nothing for granted, possibly because the history of star turf horses tackling world-class dirt races provides mixed messages.
City Of Troy’s tame effort in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar last November remains fresh in the memory and his trainer Aidan O’Brien has missed out in the same race with numerous turf aces over the years including Galileo and dual Cox Plate hero So You Think.
But that sample doesn’t tell the whole story.
O’Brien came within a neck of landing the Classic at the first attempt when Giant’s Causeway was worn down by Tiznow at Churchill Downs in 2000, while runaway Arc winner Sakhee ran the same horse to a nose a year later at Belmont.
Early Dubai World Cups also produced notable runs from turf stars - with a historic win for British globetrotter Singspiel, a close second for Godolphin challenger Swain and a willing third for Bullish Luck – and one jockey was a fixture in that golden era.
Kinane considers the Cup question
Mick Kinane rode Giant’s Causeway and Swain to their near misses and, as the man who bought Romantic Warrior on behalf of the HKJC in 2019, the legendary Irish rider is ideally placed to assess the turf versus dirt debate.
“A good dirt horse must have a lot of pace and courage, and this horse has great gate speed and a hunger to win that is very rare,” he says.
“You can see how much he believes in himself after winning so many big races and his rider shares that confidence, so they’re a great pairing.”
Kinane has experience of riding on the wide, galloping Riyadh dirt track and rates it a more suitable surface for turf horses than others he has encountered.
“The kickback often comes at you in lumps if you miss the break in America or Dubai but the Saudi surface isn’t nearly as severe or penal,” he adds.
“If there’s a dirt surface Romantic Warrior has a chance of operating well on it could be this one.
“It’s a major new test but he’s already taken his team on a phenomenal world tour and I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t show up and get in the mix again.”
And so, in summary, we have caution from Danny, quiet confidence from James and guarded optimism from Mick.
But how can anyone approach this year’s Saudi Cup with maximum confidence when so many key metrics can be viewed in contrasting ways?
Romantic Warrior has the highest international rating in the field (125) but that figure was earned on the green stuff.
He shines on Sha Tin dirt in the mornings – and bounded clear of G1 sprinters California Spangle and Victor The Winner in his last trial - but Shum warns that “trials are trials and races are races.”
There are dirt influences on the female side of his pedigree but his sire Acclamation is a generally a strong turf influence.
No dirt debutant has ever lifted the Saudi Cup but Mishriff and Panthalassa both won it while much better known for their turf achievements.
America’s best dirt horses have stayed home but Japan sends another strong team, headed by the high-class improver Forever Young.
It will take a little under two minutes of unforgiving action under the Riyadh lights on Saturday for the crucial seven-word question to be answered.
Will Romantic Warrior shine on the dirt?
Fans all over the world will debate the matter but a simple seven-word answer has accompanied Hong Kong’s travelling star on his odyssey.
And there isn’t a fan on the planet who would disagree with Peter Lau when he smiles proudly and says: ‘Once in your life, we should try.’
