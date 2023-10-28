Romantic Warrior createst history in Cox Plate

Romantic Warrior created history at Moonee Valley when the Hong Kong star won Australia’s most prestigious race, the Ladbrokes Cox Plate.

A multiple Group One winner in his homeland, the five-year-old was facing a completely different test on Saturday. Trained by Danny Shum, the Irish-bred son of Acclamation was ridden by home jockey James McDonald and his local knowledge proved crucial. Caught wide on the turn into the short home straight, Romantic Warrior looked to have a mountain to climb as seven-time Group One winner Alligator Blood hit the front before being challenged by Mr Brightside. However, McDonald got Romantic Warrior rolling and managed to get home by a short head. Since Able Friend’s eclipse at Royal Ascot in 2015, the majority of Hong Kong’s best horses have stayed closer to home with such big prize money on offer, but Shum’s and owner Peter Lau’s adventurousness was rewarded.