Romantic Style returns in triumph
Romantic Style

Romantic Style shines for Charlie Appleby in Prix Imprudence at Deauville

By Sporting Life
17:03 · TUE April 09, 2024

Charlie Appleby’s Romantic Style cemented her French Classic credentials with victory in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville on Tuesday.

The Night Of Thunder filly won twice as a juvenile, taking a Yarmouth novice and then finishing her season with success in the Listed Bosra Sham Stakes at Newmarket.

She was stepping up to seven furlongs in heavy ground in France, where she also faced a step up in grade when running at Group Three level for the first time.

Neither factor could hinder her, however, and under William Buick she prevailed by half a length from Christopher Head’s well-regarded filly Ramatuelle.

“I’m delighted, she’s a filly that we’d spoken about for this race for a while,” Appleby told Sky Sports Racing.

“Stepping up to a mile will be her maximum trip and we felt that if we had stayed at home and gone to Newbury for an English trial it would have been closer to an English Guineas, but I don’t think she’ll stay a mile over the English trip at Newmarket.

“We thought we’d be better coming here and it gives her more time between now and the French Guineas.

“William was delighted, said she was fresh but travelled sweetly in his hands.

“She did it all the right way round, she did travel but she travelled sensibly in behind a horse there and when she picked up I always felt they were going to be doing enough to stay in front.

“She’s a filly that’s got a natural pace in her pedigree, but she does give herself a chance to stay a mile. Coming back for the French Guineas will be our aim and that will probably be her maximum trip.”

Reynier predicts exciting future for Deauville scorer Lazzat

Jerome Reynier’s Lazzat maintained his unbeaten record with a taking Group success at Deauville in the Prix Djebel.

The three-year-old came into the race with a record of three wins from three runs, all of which were at Cagnes-Sur-Mer earlier this year.

No horse had ever got within three and a half lengths of him ahead of the Deauville Group Three and he had a Listed victory to his name having taken the Prix de la Californie last time out.

In a field of seven he was the 4-6 favourite and justified that price when impressing with a straightforward two-and-a-half-length victory over the Aga Khan’s Keran, with the David Menuisier-trained Devil’s Point another five lengths away in third.

“It was a change of scenery with a seven-furlong straight course and he didn’t mind it at all,” said Reynier.

“He doesn’t need anyone, today he went in front and off he goes. He won in good style and the time was much faster than the fillies (in the Prix Impudence).

“He came back and he was not even blowing at all, he’s got plenty left in the tank. He’s a very exciting prospect for this year.”

On next targets for the Territories gelding Reynier added: “There are two Group Threes, either the Prix Paul de Moussac at Longchamp in early June or Royal Ascot for the Jersey Stakes.

“We will see depending on the opposition for the Group race in Paris, because he’s got the French premiums it could be easier to keep him in France and try the easiest option with him.

“He is a gelding and we will see afterwards what we can do, we would be very excited to send him to Goodwood for the Sussex.

“We have Facteur Cheval aiming for the race as well, so we’re going to be like a French invasion coming across the Channel!”

