Roman Dragon became the most successful horse at Chester when winning on Sunday

Only a nose separated the pair with just a neck back to the back to form The Strikin Viking in third.

He jumped out and took up the running under Jason Watson and narrowly prevailed in a head-bobbing finish from 5/4 favourite Celandine who was in front just after passing the line.

Based locally at Michael Owen's yard, where Hugo Palmer is the incumbent trainer, Roman Dragon was a relatively unconsidered 16/1 chance in the listed contest.

Watson told Sky Sports Racing: "Hugo said 'you've really got to commit from that draw' and it's at a really tricky point at the track, [the start] that trip round here, it's right on the bend so I had to commit.

"He just flies round here, he absolutely loves it; I'm amazed to be honest because his last few runs at Ascot have been a bit disappointing but obviously going round Chester is a different kettle of fish to Ascot.

"Great training performance, brilliant for the owners, just delighted."

Co-owner Nick Hughes struggled to hold back the tears, adding: "We [he and Michael Owen] were on a flight to Hong Kong about seven years ago and my life was going really bad and I remember saying to him 'one day we'll get a horse together, me and you' and I couldn't afford a car back then."

Owen then interjected: "We had had a few drinks at that point.

"If we're honest we thought today was not going to be our day," he continued. "I mean he had to put in a career best performance and, at his age, you don't expect that. He just grows another leg around this track, he loves it, and I think he can hear us screaming him home as well."

Palmer added: "Plaudits entirely to the team because I haven't laid eyes on this horse since Ascot last weekend as I've been in Goodwood.

"Jason gave him the perfect ride. He left here at the May meeting rated 97, ignore the runs at a straight track in between where he dropped down to 94, he had 9lbs really, in my mind, to find with the favourite which is only three lengths over six furlongs.

"He's probably just better round here and the second, the favourite, probably just hit a flatspot and I was actually amazed by how well the second rallied and nearly got us. I said to someone watching with me 'the favourite's beat' but she was very brave.

"He doesn't seem to go well on a straight track except occasionally he pops up at 66/1 when we least expect it in the Middle East. I suspect we might have to go to Dubai and not Bahrain now this winter because he might be up in the handicap a bit."