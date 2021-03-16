Cheltenham Festival column: Daryl Jacob on Tuesday rides

Our man Daryl Jacob is hoping James Du Berlais can make a splash on his debut for Willie Mullins in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

They had a lot of rain at Cheltenham on Sunday night. I walked the track on Monday morning after having a sit on Blue Lord and James Du Berlais and it’ll definitely be softish ground for the first day of the Festival. JAMES DU BERLAIS - Unibet Champion Hurdle

This morning was the first time I’d sat on him. He gave me a really nice feel. He’s a horse with plenty of size, scope and power. He’ll handle the ground alright on Tuesday and I’m really looking forward to riding him. He was bought as a chaser for the future but Willie (Mullins) has seen enough of him at home to pitch him into this. It’s clearly a tough ask but I think it’s an open renewal of the race and if you're not in you can't win so let’s roll the dice and see how we go on. BLUE LORD - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle

I sat on him 18 months ago in Ireland and he was a very tall and narrow horse then but he’s really come to hand in the meantime. He’s a big, fine chasing type and I’m very excited about him in the Sky Bet Supreme. He’ll like the softer conditions and his form has been good all year. There isn’t a big field but there are a few front-runners in it and it should be truly run so hopefully the best horse in the race on the day wins.

DELIRE D’ESTRUVAL - Ultima Handicap Chase

I’m gutted Lieutenant Rocco is out of the Ultima as I really fancied him. This fellow has had a couple of issues. He reappeared at Kempton last month after wind surgery and felt OK but my worry here is the trip, three miles on soft ground at a stiff track might just be too much for him. He does arrive relatively fresh though and fingers crossed can run a nice type of race. OPTIMISE PRIME - Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

He’s had a good season for Ben Pauling and his team, winning twice. He has a rating in the mid 130s which is a long way adrift of some of these but he can hopefully run a nice race.

MONTE CRISTO - Coral Cup

Won well at Kempton over Christmas and comes into the race very fresh. He picked up a little injury after the last race which is why you haven’t seen him since. His work has been very, very good but the handicapper didn’t miss him for Kempton, but he’s a horse with a future and one we’ve always liked. He probably just wasn't strong enough for his body as a four-year-old but has really strengthened up. I schooled him last week and I hope he goes well although it’s as competitive as ever. You’ll need luck in running but hopefully we’ll enjoy it and he’ll be there or thereabouts. SCEAU ROYAL - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

He’s been a very, very good horse to us the whole way through his career. He owes us nothing and in previous years has always been six or seven pounds below the level needed to win a Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Take Chacun Pour Soi out and it’s a very open race this time around for the places and he goes there in great form and full of confidence after beating Champ at Newbury but the more the ground dries out the better his chance is. FINE CASTING - Weatherbys Champion Bumper

He’s a nice, hardy type of horse who made all around Newbury when we went a really good gallop. Stamina seems to be his forte so I’d imagine we’ll adopt similar tactics this time and hopefully we can turn into a real staying type of bumper. He’ll make a lovely jumper and we’ll roll the dice.