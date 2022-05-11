Trainer Tom Clover admits it feels extra-special for his first Classic runner to be bred by the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum after confirming the unbeaten Rogue Millennium will be supplemented for next month’s Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

The Newmarket handler announced on Tuesday that the filly’s owner, The Rogues Gallery, intends to pay the £30,000 supplementary entry fee required to enter the daughter of Dubawi in the mile and a half Group One contest. Rogue Millennium, who was purchased by connections for 35,000 guineas at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, enhanced her Classic credentials when following up her debut success at Wetherby in April by the landing the Listed Oaks Trial at Lingfield.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Should Rogue Millennium win on June 3 she would be following in the hoofprints of 2005 Oaks heroine Eswarah, who was homebred by Sheikh Hamdan and trained out of Clover’s base at Kremlin House Stables by his late father-in-law, Michael Jarvis. Clover said: “Rogue Millennium is a lovely filly that deserves her chance to be in the Oaks and it is now very much the plan to go to Epsom. We discussed it several times and both the owners and I are keen to go there. “For any young trainer to have a horse like her bred by Sheikh Hamdan going for the Oaks is very special. He was a well-respected and hugely popular man. “Sheikh Hamdan is part of the sport’s heritage and he had so many successes with my late father-in-law Michael Jarvis including winning the Oaks with Eswarah “To have the chance to train a filly for the Oaks from the same place Sheikh Hamdan won the race with my late father-in-law Michael Jarvis is really exciting. “I don’t believe we are going there simply to have a runner but because we have a chance. I hope she can make both us and The Rogues Gallery team proud.”

Despite Rogue Millennium not setting the world alight on the gallops ahead of her debut at Wetherby last month, Clover remained confident she would prove a hit once reaching the race track. Clover said: “She is not the flashiest work horse but she really does find for you. She is a gorgeous looking filly with plenty of strength and depth. “It was lovely for her to go win the way she did at Wetherby and on the way home we thought that the Lingfield race would be perfect for her. “Stepping straight up to a mile and a half felt right. “For her to be caught wide at Lingfield, and be as far back and come through as she did, was a case of her really learning on the job which was exciting to see. “It was a great performance and wonderful for all the members of The Rogues Gallery that are involved in her. Hopefully she learnt plenty and that there is still more to come.”