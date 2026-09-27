Rogue Diplomat ruled out for the season

The son of Calyx had been in contention to contest both next weekend’s Prix de la Foret and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

However, Owen has been forced to shelve those plans with the four year old, who was last sighted finishing seventh on his Group One debut in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes.

Owen said: "Unfortunately Rogue Diplomat won't be going to France or to Champions Day as he has just had a minor setback so he is now on a break.

“He won’t run again this season, but he is hugely exciting for next year. We can aim him at all those good seven furlong and mile races next season.

“We have still got a few other darts to fire including Kirchner, who will hopefully run in the Cesarewitch.”

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