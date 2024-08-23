Roger Varian latest as Charyn given Prix du Moulin target

It was thought the son of Dark Angel could head straight to Ascot for a shot at the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day, but the Carlburg Stables handler has hinted at a run before October’s showpiece meeting at ParisLongchamp on September 8.

There he finished three lengths ahead of Metropolitan to register his fourth victory in five starts in 2024, with it also a second success at the highest level for the four-year-old miler.

Owned by Nurlan Bizakov, the grey colt has hit new heights this season and produced a career-best when he shone in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last time out.

Roger Varian is considering another tilt at French Group One glory with Charyn , meaning a mouthwatering showdown with 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech could be on the cards in the Prix du Moulin.

“He came out really well (from Deauville), I couldn’t be more pleased with his condition and we are considering the Moulin in a couple weeks’ time,” Varian said.

“The QEII is his big autumn target and it was whether we went straight there or Longchamp on the way, and just looking at his condition and his demeanour and how well he’s come out of Deauville.

“I think we will look at Longchamp on the way to the QEII. The ground doesn’t really concern us at Ascot, he’s one of those remarkable horses that goes as well on good to firm as he does on heavy and vice versa. He doesn’t seem to have a ground preference.

“He is thriving but he has a remarkable constitution, he’s got a great mind and an amazing physique. He was on the go early in March and he doesn’t seem to be tapering off.

“He had a little break after Ascot before the Jacques le Marois and that should stand him in good stead for the autumn.”

Firmly on course for a trip to the French capital next month is Charlie Appleby’s Notable Speech, who took full advantage of the absence of Rosallion when bouncing back from his Royal Ascot disappointment at Goodwood.

The Classic winner came through an away day at Newmarket’s July course on Friday morning in pleasing fashion as he prepares for his potential outing on the continent.

Appleby’s assistant trainer Alex Merriam said: “It all went well, it was nothing too serious, it was just to get him away from home on some nice ground. We were all happy and the plan is to go to the Moulin.”