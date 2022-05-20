The Cable Bay colt won four in the row when trained by Archie Watson last season before going on to produce some fine efforts in defeat in a plethora of Group contests, which include the Commonwealth Cup when Dragon Symbol crossed the line in first, only to be demoted by the stewards.

However, the four-year-old looked far from his best when a well-held seventh on the Knavesmire in his first start for the Carlburg Stables handler and Varian is toying with the idea of a run in Haydock’s Achilles Stakes in an attempt to get the versatile operator back to his best.

He said: “He seems fine, but it was a disappointing run at York whatever way you look at it, so we’re regrouping and we’ll have to see how we go next time.

“He’ll get an entry in the Achilles Stakes over five furlongs at Haydock and we’ll contemplate that. His form is in the book from last year and he’s adaptable over five and six furlongs, but we would like to see him run better than he did at York. We need to rekindle whatever was missing at York.”