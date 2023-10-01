Roger Charlton to hand full control of training licence to son Harry

Roger Charlton has announced his son Harry will assume full control of the training licence at Beckhampton at the end of the season.

Charlton famously saddled Quest For Fame and Sanglamore to win the Epsom Derby and French Derby respectively in 1990, his first year in charge at the yard having previously served as Jeremy Tree’s assistant since 1978. He subsequently sent out a string of top-class winners with the likes of Tamarisk, Patavellian, Tante Rose and Avonbridge striking Group One sprint gold, while Cityscape, Thistle Bird, Al Kazeem and Decorated Knight were middle-distance stars and Quest For More was a Group One stayer. His son was added to the licence last year and will now take full control, although Charlton senior underlined he will still maintain his presence at the yard.

"Champions Day would be the target."



Roger Charlton has grand designs to sign off from the training ranks with Group One glory with Time Lock in the @ChampionsSeries Fillies & Mares Stakes @NewmarketRace @JuddmonteFarms | @nickluck | #LuckOnSunday | @RogerCharlton pic.twitter.com/ZeqCXZ5HFU — Racing TV (@RacingTV) October 1, 2023