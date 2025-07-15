Rod Millman chasing third Weatherbys Super Sprint win with Anthelia

The daughter of Supremacy is already a Listed winner having won the National Stakes at Sandown in May but suffered a first career defeat in four starts when fifth in the Empress Stakes, upped to six furlongs last time.

The trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s probably the highest-rated horse we’ve run in the race up to now. We had Lord Kintyre back in 1997 and he was our first decent winner and if he hadn’t come along, I probably wouldn’t have been training much longer. He saved my career really. We’ve had other horses finish second and third and then Benny’s Hope won it so it’s been a very lucky race for us over the years.”

The trainer has no qualms about dropping his filly back to the minimum trip at the weekend.

“I think she definitely gets six but has won her races over five. I think she’s pretty versatile and she’ll probably revert to six after this race. We have her well entered up. She’s in the Harry’s Half Million at York after this and we’ll see how she goes before we decide whether to go back to Group races or head to the Redcar Two-Year-Old Trophy.”