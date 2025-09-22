Menu icon
Touleen - impressed again at Leicester
Touleen - impressed again at Leicester

Rockfel Stakes: Touleen 'not 100% certain" to run

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon September 22, 2025 · 36 min ago

Owen Burrows has warned ante-post favourite Touleen isn't a definite runner in Friday's Boylesports Home Of The Early Payout Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

The daughter of Lope De Vega has won both her two starts to date including an impressive three-and-a-quarter lengths defeat of Zanthos at Leicester last time.

She also has the bet365 Fillies' Mile as an alternative autumn engagement.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “It's not 100% certain yet. She’ll have a little breeze either tomorrow or Wednesday and probably have a pre-race scope etc and I’ll have a chat with the team and we’ll see.

“She’s all good, but I wouldn’t be up for doing both. It’s one or the other. She’s a very exciting filly and I can’t see why she won’t be even better next year with another winter on her back.

“I trained the dam who was fourth in Winter’s Guineas for me and she was a Dansili filly who we thought would stay. We tried her over ten furlongs but she didn’t and actually won the City Of York back over seven.

“It's an interesting pedigree and whether we stick to seven for now or step up to a mile this season is what we have to discuss."

The handler is confident his filly will cope with conditions if lining up this week.

“Touch wood, she looks pretty straightforward and I don’t think ground is going to bother her too much but we’re in for quite a dry week. If there is a tiny bit of cut she’s by Lope De Vega so should handle that and she goes on fast ground too," he added.

