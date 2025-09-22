Rockfel Stakes: Touleen 'not 100% certain" to run

The daughter of Lope De Vega has won both her two starts to date including an impressive three-and-a-quarter lengths defeat of Zanthos at Leicester last time.

She also has the bet365 Fillies' Mile as an alternative autumn engagement.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “It's not 100% certain yet. She’ll have a little breeze either tomorrow or Wednesday and probably have a pre-race scope etc and I’ll have a chat with the team and we’ll see.

“She’s all good, but I wouldn’t be up for doing both. It’s one or the other. She’s a very exciting filly and I can’t see why she won’t be even better next year with another winter on her back.