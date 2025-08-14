Rock Of England brings up 1000 winners for Jason Hart

Hart was on board the 7/1 chance for trainer Paul Midgley and the five-year-old returned to form to win the Racing TV Club Day Handicap with something to spare.

Arguably best known for his association with the top-class sprinter Highfield Princess, Hart spoke to Racing TV, saying: "Nice milestone to get to. I'm really happy.

"It [Hawick] was a great place to grow up, I've been very lucky. Started off with Mark Johnston and it was a great grounding there, a work ethic was instilled into you, and then moved on to Declan Carroll and even more work ethic was instilled into you there.

"I had a great association with John Quinn and Eric Alston as well. Eric was probably the one who really got me going and got me on a better class of horse. Very grateful to everyone who has supported me."

Highfield Princess, trained by John Quinn, is a hard act to follow but the same stable's Jm Jungle made a pattern race breakthrough when winning at Glorious Goodwood and Hart is hopeful that he can shake up his rivals in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York next week.

"Even when you ride a lot of winners you want a bit of quality in there and I've been very lucky to have some really nice horses to ride," he added.

"Jm Jungle is in great form, bounced out of his Goodwood win well."