Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Grand National
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Police on watch at the Grand National Festival
Police on watch at the Grand National Festival

‘Robust policing plans’ in place after reported Aintree Grand National protest plot

By Sporting Life
12:13 · SUN April 02, 2023

Merseyside Police has underlined its “robust policing plans” after climate activists were reportedly plotting to “ruin” the Grand National by staging a protest on raceday.

Members of Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, plan to form a human barricade across the course at Aintree after sneaking into the event with ladders and bolt cutters, according to reports.

The Mail on Sunday reports more than 100 activists had signed up to take part on April 15, with the climate group planning to take them to the racecourse in mini buses, where it is claimed they would then glue themselves to the course.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Merseyside Police has a robust policing plan in place for Aintree, as it does for any major public event, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.

“We have been working with our partners, including the Jockey Club, for a number of months in the build-up to this year’s festival to ensure that any necessary plans and processes are in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to racegoers and local residents and businesses.

“We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but public disorder or criminal offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

Six activists ran on to the track before the Derby at Epsom last year, while four climate-change protesters chained themselves to the rail by the winning post on the final day of Royal Ascot in 2021.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING