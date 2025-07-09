Three handicappers and a filly that could be a superstar make up Robbie Lee's four horses to follow at this week's July Festival.

The Clive Cox and Al Mohamediya Racing team partnered up successfully here in 2023 when landing the Group 2 July Stakes with Jasour and will be hoping to combine again to take this £100,000 race. The three-year-old was highly tried last season, running in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood after winning a novice at Salisbury at the second time of asking. More recently, he made his seasonal reappearance at Leicester finishing eighth in a hot 13-runner race which has since produced four winners. He came on for that run to score in a 0-85 handicap at Windsor 24 days ago and when Saffie Osborne asked the gelding for his effort two furlongs out, he responded pleasingly and pulled away to win by two lengths in comfortable fashion. He will appreciate the fast ground on Thursday and may well overcome the 7lb rise and step up in class to finish in the frame again. BOYFRIEND - Newmarket 5.20 (Thursday)

Boyfriend is an interesting contender in this field given he remains an unexposed colt. He has been progressive this season and may well have more up his sleeve, given on his first run this year he was only beaten a head by subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner My Cloud. That horse is now rated 16lb higher than Boyfriend which suggests Richard Hannon's horse may well still be ahead of the handicapper. He proved himself to be a very genuine horse last time out when winning by a neck and denying the strong finishing Madame De Sevigne in a thrilling duel at Nottingham. Boyfriend found plenty when he needed to and battled well to get his head in front where it matters most. He was raised just 2lb for the win and should handle the fast ground to continue his good form this season.

This two-year-old was spoken highly of by Karl Burke after her dominant Albany Stakes win at the Royal meeting where she extended her record to two from two. She looks a potential star for the Middleham trainer. The two-year-old Starman filly comfortably put away a Listed winner on debut by a length and a half and then won in great fashion at Royal Ascot to confirm herself as a very promising filly. It looked a difficult draw being in stall one and she always looked like she was in control, pulling away strongly from the fast-finishing Awaken. She looks to be a top-class filly and this Group 3 winner can take the slight rise in class in her stride. ALIGN THE STARS - Newmarket 3.00 (Friday)