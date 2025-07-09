Three handicappers and a filly that could be a superstar make up Robbie Lee's four horses to follow at this week's July Festival.
The Clive Cox and Al Mohamediya Racing team partnered up successfully here in 2023 when landing the Group 2 July Stakes with Jasour and will be hoping to combine again to take this £100,000 race. The three-year-old was highly tried last season, running in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood after winning a novice at Salisbury at the second time of asking. More recently, he made his seasonal reappearance at Leicester finishing eighth in a hot 13-runner race which has since produced four winners. He came on for that run to score in a 0-85 handicap at Windsor 24 days ago and when Saffie Osborne asked the gelding for his effort two furlongs out, he responded pleasingly and pulled away to win by two lengths in comfortable fashion. He will appreciate the fast ground on Thursday and may well overcome the 7lb rise and step up in class to finish in the frame again.
BOYFRIEND - Newmarket 5.20 (Thursday)
Boyfriend is an interesting contender in this field given he remains an unexposed colt. He has been progressive this season and may well have more up his sleeve, given on his first run this year he was only beaten a head by subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner My Cloud. That horse is now rated 16lb higher than Boyfriend which suggests Richard Hannon's horse may well still be ahead of the handicapper. He proved himself to be a very genuine horse last time out when winning by a neck and denying the strong finishing Madame De Sevigne in a thrilling duel at Nottingham. Boyfriend found plenty when he needed to and battled well to get his head in front where it matters most. He was raised just 2lb for the win and should handle the fast ground to continue his good form this season.
This two-year-old was spoken highly of by Karl Burke after her dominant Albany Stakes win at the Royal meeting where she extended her record to two from two. She looks a potential star for the Middleham trainer. The two-year-old Starman filly comfortably put away a Listed winner on debut by a length and a half and then won in great fashion at Royal Ascot to confirm herself as a very promising filly. It looked a difficult draw being in stall one and she always looked like she was in control, pulling away strongly from the fast-finishing Awaken. She looks to be a top-class filly and this Group 3 winner can take the slight rise in class in her stride.
ALIGN THE STARS - Newmarket 3.00 (Friday)
It may appear to be a slightly underwhelming season for the gelding in comparison to his such progressive campaign last year, but he is still proving to be a consistent stayer on the fast ground. He has built up a good relationship with Joe Fanning, especially when climbing 14lb in the weights when landing a hat-trick last summer for connections. He has been running well in defeat in big handicaps, especially last time in the Ascot Stakes when finishing seventh. He might not have found much when the gap opened on the inside rail, but he did stay on well enough to finish less than three lengths behind the winner. The Charlie Johnston yard is in flying form at the moment with 60% of his runners finishing in the first three since since last Saturday and he will be hoping to continue this good form. This strong stayer can prove his consistency once again and will hopefully go close for the in-form yard.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.