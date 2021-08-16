The hearing, which is being held at High Holborn in London, relates to seven individual charges brought against Dunne for prejudicial conduct and violent and threatening behaviour.

The jockey denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour, with the majority of the incidents in question taking place on racecourses in 2020.

The attendant, who gave evidence via video call but was not named, has worked on British racecourses and point-to-point tracks for 14 years and was present during an alleged altercation at Stratford on July 8 last year, where Dunne is accused of having said: “You’re a f***ing whore, you’re a dangerous c*** and if you ever f***ing murder (cut across) me like that again, I’ll murder you.”

The witness in question told the hearing he recalled Dunne pulling up his mount and then calling Frost “a f***ing slut” and was adamant of the details of the conversation when under cross-examination from Dunne’s legal representative, Roderick Moore.

“To me it was a quite a long sentence that was indistinguishable to begin with, but then the volume was raised and the level of aggression was raised,” he said.

“He spat out those three words that I’ve listed (you f***ing slut).

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind. None at all. My wife heard it the same, when we had a discussion about it in the car on the way home after racing, we were both of a mind that they were exactly the words that he used.

“I’ve reported to you 100 per cent what I recall, what I recalled at the time and what I still recall now. It is totally clear in my mind, there is no ambiguity, none.”

The attendant also referenced the statement of jockey Adam Wedge, who was present at the time and later told BHA investigators the exchange was “nothing out of the ordinary”.

“There were other jockeys within what I would describe as earshot, and it is quite a significant point to me that they’ve not come forward as witnesses,” the panel were told.

“In my mind, they would absolutely have heard the same as I heard, they would have been closer to him than I was.

“What might be ordinary to him (Wedge) might be very different to what is out of the ordinary to a general member of the public.

“That’s between him and his conscience, I know that my conscience is clear. That’s the very reason why I’ve submitted this witness statement, I know what was said, I know the manner in which it was delivered.

“To me, the word ‘bullying’ implies a longer-term thing, but this was a very personal, very aggressive statement that, in my experience on racecourses, is very much out of the ordinary.”