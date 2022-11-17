The Good Racing Co has announced that charity horse Burrow Seven will be retiring from racing due to a repetitive injury to his front left leg.

An ultrasound has revealed a longitudinal split to his tendon, which would almost certainly happen again if he continued to race. The Burrow Seven Racing Club was launched in November 2020 as an innovative fundraising concept to raise money in response to Rob Burrow’s MND diagnosis. To date, Burrow Seven has donated £100,000 to the MND Association through membership sales to his racing club. Burrow Seven has been trained by Jedd O’Keeffe in Middleham, and for the short term he will continue to live there. The Good Racing Co has committed to develop a new working life for Burrow Seven, who will begin a new role as an equine welfare and therapy horse.

Rob Burrow pictured with Burrow Seven at his stable

Just last month it as announced it was announced that Burrow Seven is moving to the newly launched The Good Racing Company, which aims to expand the same charity horse concept and have eight different horses raising money for eight different charitable causes within a year. The Good Racing Company has already acquired a replacement horse to fundraise and race for Rob Burrow. Rob Burrow and his family are yet to meet this new horse, but they have already named him Beep Beep Burrow, in honour of his Road Runner-inspired nickname at Leeds Rhinos Rugby Club. Beep Beep Burrow is a five-year-old chestnut gelding with four white socks. His sire is the hugely successful stallion Malinas and his dam is Ballygambon Girl. Malinas is by Lomitas (sire of Danedream) from the family of Monsun. Malinas, who stands at the famous Rathbarry Stud in Ireland began his stallion career in 2021 and has already bred multiple winning jumpers in the UK, Ireland and France including Mister Malarky, Medinas, Union Dues, Dark Raven, Malinda Girl and Mighty Thunder, winner of the Scottish Grand National. Beep Beep Burrow is settling in well at Highbeck Lodge and the Jedd O’Keeffe team look forward to having Rob visit again to meet the horse. All Burrow Seven Racing Club members will immediately have their memberships transferred to this new horse so they can share in the fun and drama on racedays. It is expected Beep Beep Burrow will have his first race in mid November 2022. Rob Burrow said: "My family and I were really saddened to hear the news of Burrow Seven’s injury, but the main thing is that he’ll continue to have a long and fulfilling life. We all have a close bond with Burrow Seven and we’ll continue to still visit him. We’re all looking forward to meeting Beep Beep Burrow soon. Let’s hope he lives up to his name!"