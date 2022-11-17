The Good Racing Co has announced that charity horse Burrow Seven will be retiring from racing due to a repetitive injury to his front left leg.
An ultrasound has revealed a longitudinal split to his tendon, which would almost certainly happen again if he continued to race.
The Burrow Seven Racing Club was launched in November 2020 as an innovative fundraising concept to raise money in response to Rob Burrow’s MND diagnosis. To date, Burrow Seven has donated £100,000 to the MND Association through membership sales to his racing club.
Burrow Seven has been trained by Jedd O’Keeffe in Middleham, and for the short term he will continue to live there. The Good Racing Co has committed to develop a new working life for Burrow Seven, who will begin a new role as an equine welfare and therapy horse.
Just last month it as announced it was announced that Burrow Seven is moving to the newly launched The Good Racing Company, which aims to expand the same charity horse concept and have eight different horses raising money for eight different charitable causes within a year.
The Good Racing Company has already acquired a replacement horse to fundraise and race for Rob Burrow. Rob Burrow and his family are yet to meet this new horse, but they have already named him Beep Beep Burrow, in honour of his Road Runner-inspired nickname at Leeds Rhinos Rugby Club.
Beep Beep Burrow is a five-year-old chestnut gelding with four white socks. His sire is the hugely successful stallion Malinas and his dam is Ballygambon Girl. Malinas is by Lomitas (sire of Danedream) from the family of Monsun. Malinas, who stands at the famous Rathbarry Stud in Ireland began his stallion career in 2021 and has already bred multiple winning jumpers in the UK, Ireland and France including Mister Malarky, Medinas, Union Dues, Dark Raven, Malinda Girl and Mighty Thunder, winner of the Scottish Grand National.
Beep Beep Burrow is settling in well at Highbeck Lodge and the Jedd O’Keeffe team look forward to having Rob visit again to meet the horse.
All Burrow Seven Racing Club members will immediately have their memberships transferred to this new horse so they can share in the fun and drama on racedays. It is expected Beep Beep Burrow will have his first race in mid November 2022.
Rob Burrow said: "My family and I were really saddened to hear the news of Burrow Seven’s injury, but the main thing is that he’ll continue to have a long and fulfilling life. We all have a close bond with Burrow Seven and we’ll continue to still visit him. We’re all looking forward to meeting Beep Beep Burrow soon. Let’s hope he lives up to his name!"
Trainer Jedd O’Keeffe said: "Burrow Seven held much promise, so it’s really sad to see him retire early. His injury was the kind of unavoidable and unfortunate event that we occasionally see in racehorses that exercise at speed. His gentle nature will really suit his second career as an equine welfare horse, and I’m delighted that he’ll have an indefinite role with The Good Racing Co. Beep Beep Burrow is an exciting five year old and I’m looking forward to training him over the coming season."
Phil Hawthorne, founder of The Good Racing Co commented: "I want to assure all Burrow Seven fans that Burrow Seven will be well looked after in his new role. He’s an attention loving character who will love meeting people and bringing them joy."
New annual memberships to follow Beep Beep Burrow are on sale at £60. For that price members receive a luxury welcome pack with a metal annual member’s badge and a lapel pin badge to wear with pride at racecourses, a photo of Beep Beep Burrow, a car sticker and membership certificate.
Additional features include an exclusive online members’ content hub and regular updates about the horse’s development and the two charities. Members will also be given the opportunity to enter prize draws throughout the year to visit Beep Beep Burrow at his yard in North Yorkshire and meet with the people that work with and train him every day.
All money raised by Beep Beep Burrow will be split between the MND Association to support vital research and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Appeal to build the Rob Burrow centre for MND.
