The partnership with Flutter is a wide-ranging agreement, involving streaming rights and other key areas of the RMG business.

As part of the landmark long-term arrangement, RMG and its racecourses will work with Flutter to leverage its considerable marketing and promotional assets to grow turnover, engagement, and interest on RMG’s racing. This will benefit the racecourses and, in turn, deliver revenues to the sport while ensuring Flutter customers in UK and Ireland have access to high quality horseracing content.

Martin Stevenson, CEO of RMG said: “This agreement will have far reaching benefits for RMG’s racecourses and the industry itself. We are delighted to collaborate with Britain and Ireland’s largest betting company, Flutter Entertainment, which gives both companies the opportunity to work together to promote RMG’s racecourses and the sport.

“We will be able to call on the considerable marketing reach of both companies in terms of working together via sponsorships and advertising, to expand the appeal of our horseracing both domestically and overseas.”

Conor Grant, CEO of Flutter UK & Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that we have reached a new long-term agreement with RMG, a key partner in providing the best possible horseracing product to our customers.

“We have an important and longstanding relationship with the racing industry, investing a total of £100m through media rights, sponsorship, hospitality, marketing and the levy in the last year. We are continually looking for ways to collaborate directly with partners like RMG and the rest of the racing industry to enable British horseracing to achieve its great potential and secure the long-term sustainability of the sport.”