Shouldvebeenaring made it three wins on the bounce as he graduated to Listed level in the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.

A winner at the Yorkshire track on his penultimate start, the Havana Grey colt landed a big sales prize at York on his latest start, prompting trainer Richard Hannon and owners Middleham Park Racing to raise his sights in this six-furlong contest. Partnered by Sean Levey, Shouldvebeenaring loomed upsides Bolt Action with a couple of furlongs to run and while the second rallied gamely in the shadow of the post, the 3-1 winner was just too good, triumphing by a neck. Al Karrar, runner-up in the Richmond Stakes, was the 11-8 favourite but lost all chance at the start, breaking slowly before taking a keen a hold down the middle of the track and dropping away at the finish as his early exertions told.

