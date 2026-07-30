With all eyes on favourite Flann Sulla at the furlong pole, Moore gained an easy route through and passed Hugo Palmer’s Adaay Of Scarlett in the final yards for a comfortable one length success. The Eve Johnson-Houghton-trained Night In Vegas was a further one-and-a-half lengths behind.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Man’s Best Friend was settled towards the rear of the field in the early stages of the race and as the field fanned across the centre of the course, he was able to find a space towards the far rail to make a challenge.

Fourth on debut at the Curragh behind stablemate Abraham Lincoln, the son of No Nay Never appeared an improved prospect when making all for a maiden success at Naas, but faced with a strong contingent of opposition at Goodwood, he was a rare longer-priced winner for O’Brien, starting at 11/2.

Free video replay of Man's Best Friend winning the Markel Richmond Stakes

Post-race reaction:

Aidan O'Brien said: “We’re delighted with him. His last day at Naas was only his second run and he was still a green baby. We thought he was going to improve coming into today, he’s a lovely looking horse, physically he’s very good.

“We came here for experience really and to see where we were. He’s bred to get further and he travelled well through the race.

“I think [all options are open] especially if he can step up to seven furlongs. The Gimcrack would do well, all those kind of races would suit.”

Ryan Moore said: “Wayne [Lordan] said he liked Man’s Best Friend when he won at Naas last week. He is a fast horse, with a beautiful pedigree. He would have been an unlucky loser, but luckily he got out just in time. He can only get better. It is the first time I have sat on him. He is a strong horse, with a lot of speed. He has a good future.”

Adaay Of Scarlett’s trainer Hugo Palmer said: “You said he is a brilliant little horse, and you are right, he is not big. Interestingly, his girth size today was two holes bigger than last time, so he is growing and developing. I think he does have a future. He is just so tough, balanced and strong. Second is frustrating, I thought we had got there, but the winner was very good.

“He is in the Phoenix, and I will look at it. It will be the Phoenix or the Gimcrack; I would not have thought we would do both. The Gimcrack is probably favourite, but we won the Phoenix with Ebro River, who was [fourth] in this race in his year. We have taken the bloods off this horse, we have planned as if we are going to go to the Phoenix, and I will keep an eye on it. Probably the Gimcrack is the more sensible one.”