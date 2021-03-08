Sandown Saturday preview: Nicky Richards eyes feature

Nicky Richards is considering stepping the hat-trick-seeking Wetlands up in class for a tilt at the European Breeders’ Fund Paddy Power ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Handicap Final at Sandown on Saturday.

The Grade Three prize has attracted 24 entries including Wetlands, who alongside Sam Barton is one of two entries for owner Trevor Hemmings. The latter is one of two potential runners for trainer Emma Lavelle, who is also represented by Shang Tang. Although he met with defeat on his first two outings over hurdles, the gelded son of Westerner has since registered back-to-back victories at Ayr and Newcastle last time out, where he raced over an extended two and a half miles for the first time. Richards said: “Wetlands is not certain to be travelling down to Sandown but there are not too many options, although I have also got him in up at Ayr. We will have a look at the Sandown race but Mr Hemmings has also got another nice horse in it (Sam Barton).

“Wetlands is a grand horse that will be a future chaser, no doubt, and that is the usual type of horse Mr Hemmings has. He is improving and hopefully we can run him in a nice race or two in the spring. It’s a nice race on Saturday and the trip will be no issue but I’m unsure if we are going there yet. “The ground will be taken into consideration as well as he probably wants it on the easy side. The weather has been desperate up north all season and he has handled that soft ground well. If he does run on Saturday hopefully they get a drop of rain.” Having saddled McFabulous to glory in the race 12 months ago - when re-routed to Kempton Park after the initial race was postponed due to a waterlogged track - trainer Paul Nicholls will rely on Jeremy Pass and Flic Ou Voyou to give him a record-extending fourth win in the race.

Other notable entries include Betfair Hurdle fourth Annual Invictus, one of two entries for Chris Gordon alongside Press Your Luck, and the Fergal O’Brien-trained Karl Philippe, who is part owned by former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager Harry Redknapp. Greystoke handler Richards also hopes Marown can be rewarded for his consistency in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Novices’ Handicap Chase. The two and a half mile Listed prize, which has been switched from the Cheltenham Festival to Sandown Park from this year onwards, has attracted a total of 14 entries at its new home, including Marown, who has filled the runner’s-up spot on his last two starts at Haydock Park. The seven year old is also owned by Trevor Hemmings. Richards added: “He finished ahead of Galahead Quest in a Grade Two at Haydock but they put a tongue tie on him last time which obviously helped, though I don’t think there is much between them.

