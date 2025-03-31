Richard Upton rides first career winner at Wincanton

Teenage jockey Richard Upton enjoyed a day to remember at Wincanton on Monday when becoming the latest member of his family to taste victory on the track.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former jockeys Guy and Sophia Upton, and nephew of Cheltenham Festival winning rider Tim Mitchell, was on target aboard Off To A Flayer in the Golf Membership On Sale Now Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Adopting the same front running tactics that saw the Joe Tizzard-trained eight year old score on his last start at Huntingdon back in May, victory for the fledgling rider, and the 3/1 chance, never looked in doubt. And so it proved with Upton, whose mum is now a starter and dad steward, pushing his mount out to score by two and a half lengths much to the delight of his family who gathered around the winner’s enclosure at the Somerset track.

