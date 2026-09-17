On Saturday, the Richard Spencer-trained and Phil Cunningham-owned Run Boy Run bids to become the first horse since Heronslea in 1931 to win the Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup in successive years.

The five-year-old is one of four runners in the race for Spencer and owner Cunningham’s Rebel Racing operation, with homebred Run Boy Run joining Twilight Calls, Two Tribes and Candy in the six-furlong Heritage Handicap. Run Boy Run, ridden by last year’s race-winning jockey George Wood, is only five pounds higher than his win 12 months ago and Spencer expects the son Rajasinghe to go close again this time around after some near misses this season. “He’s been relatively unlucky in a few runs this year and I think the ground is a big thing with him. He loves that ground up at Ayr, which is going to be soft, and he should go close. “We’ve put some blinkers on him on Saturday which I think will help. We did it last year and we’ve waited to change it up slightly before the end of the year.” Joining him is Two Tribes, another, like Run Boy Run, by the Coventry Stakes-winning sire Rajasinghe. He will be partnered by David Egan – the jockey who partnered him to success in last year’s Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood. Spencer said: “We'll be taking our time on him I think. I think the ground is a big thing with Two Tribes; six furlongs on soft ground is his bag. He gets seven very well and probably can get a mile but the ground will play into his strengths back at six.”