Richard Spencer waits for handicapper reaction to Two Tribes' Stewards' Cup win

He was sent off a well-backed 11/2 chance at Goodwood and proved dominant on the track, beating Strike Red by two-and-a-quarter lengths with stablemates Run Boy Run and Twilight Calls running well in fourth and fifth respectively too.

A trip to the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York is on the cards for some of the Spencer trio, the trainer telling Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “It will be depending on what the handicapper does to Two Tribes on Tuesday. We’ll probably wait for that to be done and sit down and make a plan.

“He’s run at York this season over six, got outpaced and stayed on well late on but I’m not sure that track will suit him, but I’d definitely like to think Run Boy Run will head there for the six furlong handicap, Twilight Calls potentially as well.

“I think we’ll probably look to keep them all quite busy from now until the end of the year. The Portland could be another for Two Tribes, potentially Run Boy Run and Twilight Calls and then on to the Ayr Gold Cup but it will be dependant on what the handicapper does with Two Tribes as to whether we see him in handicaps or go into pattern company.”