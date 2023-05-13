The Nathaniel colt pleased Sir Michael Stoute in his first bit of strong work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack gallop in Newmarket on Wednesday when he pulled clear of his lead horse Solid Stone.

It has subsequently been announced Kingscote will retain the mount, despite Stoute’s long-standing link with Ryan Moore. The Saeed Suhail-owned Desert Crown is due to return in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on May 25.

Kingscote said: “I never expected to keep the ride, but very kindly Sir Michael and the owner said I can “He was an awesome Derby winner and I’m very excited by him.”