Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson retires from the saddle

Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson announced his retirement with immediate effect at Newton Abbot on Saturday.

The 43-year-old was runner-up to Sir Anthony McCoy a remarkable 16 times in the championship before claiming the crown himself and enjoyed a glittering career. He is second behind his long-time rival in terms of National Hunt winners ridden, his own haul of over 3500 including the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice aboard Looks Like Trouble in 2000 and Native River (2018). Johnson struck up a formidable partnership with trainer Philip Hobbs, winning the Champion Hurdle with him aboard Rooster Booster and the Champion Chase on Flagship Uberalles. He started his career with David Nicholson and was champion conditional jockey in 1996.

In a statement Johnson said: "After nearly 30 years in the saddle, the time has come for me to retire. "I have been so extraordinarily lucky to have ridden so many wonderful horses, and for so many incredible trainers and owners. It was particularly important to me to finish on one for Philip and Sarah Hobbs who, like Henry Daly, have supported me for over 20 years. I’ll never be able to articulate what their loyalty has meant to me. "There are so many people to thank who have been part of my journey. Without ‘the Duke’ and Dinah Nicholson and their remarkable staff, I'd never have got that first leg up. Noel Chance, Peter Bowen and Milton Bradley, thank you for putting your trust in me when I was starting out. Those were the days that shaped my career, with so many people who remain lifelong friends. "The truth is there are simply too many people to thank on an individual basis, but you know who you are and what you mean to me. To jockeys past and present who I've shared weighing room benches with up-and-down the country, to the valets who have looked after me, to the doctors who've patched me up and to the physios who've put me back together. Without Dave Roberts I’d have never ridden as many winners and without the help of physio Kate Davis in recent years I wouldn’t physically have been able to. I salute you all.

"Thank you to the Tote and the ROA for sponsoring me. Thanks to all the fantastic racecourses and staff that put on this great show and to all the media who have been so supportive for so long. To all horseracing fans who we have missed so much this year on our racecourses. Thank you for every cheer, every shout of encouragement, it’s given me enormous strength over the years. I am so very grateful to you all. "To my wonderful family, thank you so much. Mum, Dad and my brother Nick who have always been by my side. Finally, to my wife Fiona and amazing children Willow, Caspar and Percy. Without you nothing would have been possible."

Hobbs pays tribute Philip Hobbs has paid tribute to Johnson after the four-times champion jockey announced his retirement. Hobbs and Johnson were one of the most successful partnerships in National Hunt history enjoying countless big-race wins together, including a Champion Hurdle with Rooster Booster and a Champion Chase through Flagship Uberalles. “He’s been a part of my life for a long time,” Hobbs told At The Races. “He’s been an amazing role model. You could never get anybody better for future jockeys to see what they need to do as far as the riding side, how to conduct yourself and everything that is needed to be a good jockey. “It was only the last few days (that I had an inkling Johnson may retire). Obviously it had to happen someday, but at least he’s sound and in one piece, it’s a good time to get out. “There is absolutely no side to him whatsoever, you never had an issue with him and that is phenomenal really. “There’s been once or twice he hasn’t ridden a horse that I thought he should have done and that would be it.”

