Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson retires from the saddle

Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson announced his retirement with immediate effect at Newton Abbot on Saturday.
The 43-year-old was runner-up to Sir Anthony McCoy a remarkable 16 times in the championship before claiming the crown himself and enjoyed a glittering career.
He is second behind his long-time rival in terms of National Hunt winners ridden, his own haul of over 3500 including the Cheltenham Gold Cup twice aboard Looks Like Trouble in 2000 and Native River (2018).
Johnson struck up a formidable partnership with trainer Philip Hobbs, winning the Champion Hurdle with him aboard Rooster Booster and the Champion Chase on Flagship Uberalles.
He started his career with David Nicholson and was champion conditional jockey in 1996.
In a statement Johnson said: "After nearly 30 years in the saddle, the time has come for me to retire.
"I have been so extraordinarily lucky to have ridden so many wonderful horses, and for so many incredible trainers and owners. It was particularly important to me to finish on one for Philip and Sarah Hobbs who, like Henry Daly, have supported me for over 20 years. I’ll never be able to articulate what their loyalty has meant to me.
"There are so many people to thank who have been part of my journey. Without ‘the Duke’ and Dinah Nicholson and their remarkable staff, I'd never have got that first leg up. Noel Chance, Peter Bowen and Milton Bradley, thank you for putting your trust in me when I was starting out. Those were the days that shaped my career, with so many people who remain lifelong friends.
"The truth is there are simply too many people to thank on an individual basis, but you know who you are and what you mean to me. To jockeys past and present who I've shared weighing room benches with up-and-down the country, to the valets who have looked after me, to the doctors who've patched me up and to the physios who've put me back together. Without Dave Roberts I’d have never ridden as many winners and without the help of physio Kate Davis in recent years I wouldn’t physically have been able to. I salute you all.
"Thank you to the Tote and the ROA for sponsoring me. Thanks to all the fantastic racecourses and staff that put on this great show and to all the media who have been so supportive for so long. To all horseracing fans who we have missed so much this year on our racecourses. Thank you for every cheer, every shout of encouragement, it’s given me enormous strength over the years. I am so very grateful to you all.
"To my wonderful family, thank you so much. Mum, Dad and my brother Nick who have always been by my side. Finally, to my wife Fiona and amazing children Willow, Caspar and Percy. Without you nothing would have been possible."
Philip Hobbs has paid tribute to Johnson after the four-times champion jockey announced his retirement.
Hobbs and Johnson were one of the most successful partnerships in National Hunt history enjoying countless big-race wins together, including a Champion Hurdle with Rooster Booster and a Champion Chase through Flagship Uberalles.
“He’s been a part of my life for a long time,” Hobbs told At The Races.
“He’s been an amazing role model. You could never get anybody better for future jockeys to see what they need to do as far as the riding side, how to conduct yourself and everything that is needed to be a good jockey.
“It was only the last few days (that I had an inkling Johnson may retire). Obviously it had to happen someday, but at least he’s sound and in one piece, it’s a good time to get out.
“There is absolutely no side to him whatsoever, you never had an issue with him and that is phenomenal really.
“There’s been once or twice he hasn’t ridden a horse that I thought he should have done and that would be it.”
Hobbs also hailed Johnson’s dedication to his job.
He added: “His work ethic shone through. A few years ago, just before Cheltenham, he had to be at Kempton to ride work so probably left home about 4am, went to Kempton, then went to Catterick and rode a winner. He then had to get back for a Cheltenham preview, and went home at 2am.
“He didn’t have to come to us the next morning, but he did, leaving at 4am again, to school horses before he went racing. Nothing was ever too much trouble.
“He’d be trying his hardest on all the horses all the time, and that is very much appreciated by everyone he rides for.
“It’s a shame he couldn’t go out on a winner, but that is the way it goes.”
Reflecting on their biggest days, he said: “I suppose Rooster Booster winning the Champion Hurdle was our best day. Flagship Uberalles in the Champion Chase too, Captain Chris in the Arkle – there were plenty of other Cheltenham winners too.
“It’s just the day-to-day basis that is important. If he had one ride at Perth, he’d drive there and back without any issue.
“He just wanted to ride as many winners as he could and be champion jockey. Everyone gets on well with him and he’s been a great asset to us.”
A Cheltenham cross-country specialist, Balthazar King was a dual Festival winner over the banks course for Johnson – showing any amount of heart as he prevailed by narrow margins on both occasions. He has the distinction of being the only British-trained winner of the Glenfarclas Chase and also proved handy enough at Aintree, giving Johnson a Grand National second when beaten five lengths by Pineau De Re in 2014.
A horse more famed for his off-course owner drama, Flagship Uberalles enjoyed his crowning Cheltenham moment when with the Philip Hobbs-Johnson team, winning the 2002 Queen Mother Champion Chase. Having cantered home in a rescheduled Tingle Creek at Cheltenham earlier in the season, Flagship Uberalles demonstrated his natural brilliance as he came home a comfortable three-length victor.
Trained by his future father-in-law Noel Chance, Looks Like Trouble really fired Johnson into the big time with his 2000 Cheltenham Gold Cup win. A mere 22-year-old, Johnson replaced Norman Williamson aboard Looks Like Trouble – and the duo outstayed the mighty Florida Pearl up the famous hill to bag the biggest prize of all by five lengths. Looks Like Trouble still resides with the Johnson family at the age of 29.
Another who retired to Johnson’s Herefordshire farm, Menorah enjoyed his moment in the Festival spotlight when winning the 2010 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. A Grade One scorer over fences at Aintree as a novice, Menorah was a fantastically tough campaigner, running 43 times in total, with all but a handful of outings in at least Listed company. Johnson was almost ever present in the saddle, riding 39 times – most fittingly steering him to a glorious farewell in the 2017 Oaksey Chase at Sandown as a 12-year-old.
Johnson admitted he did not really appreciate his first Gold Cup win, but a second in 2018 aboard Colin Tizzard’s gutsy stayer Native River certainly hit home. Soft ground at Cheltenham ensured it was a real test, and Johnson seized the initiative aboard a proven stayer to execute a perfectly-judged front-running ride. Briefly headed by Might Bite two fences from home, Native River responded to Johnson’s driving to eventually pull four-and-a-half lengths clear.
From County Hurdle winner in 2002, Rooster Booster graduated to the big time when winning the Champion Hurdle the following year. Another on whom Johnson rarely missed the ride, he had to show plenty of restraint as Rooster Booster tanked through the Festival feature before unleashing his finishing burst at the last. An 11-length winner that day, Rooster Booster struggled to match that performance again – but he was certainly one of the most popular horses in training before his untimely death on the gallops in 2005.