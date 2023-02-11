Former champion jockey Richard Johnson paid tribute to Philip Hobbs after Zanza gave the Minehead trainer his 3,000th winner when taking the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury.

Johnson spent over two decades with Hobbs, partnering the likes of Rooster Booster to success in the Champion Hurdle, Flagship Uberalles in the Champion Chase and Captain Chris in the Arkle. “It is a huge achievement – 3,000 winners is a huge amount, whichever way you look at it,” said Johnson. “I don’t know how many have done it before, but there can’t have been too many. “Philip’s consistency was always the thing when I was riding. I know he has had a couple of quiet years, but he was always sending out winners week-in week-out, throughout the year. For me, trying to be champion jockey, having the support of someone like him was always amazing.

“He has always been a fantastic trainer, whether it was at Newton Abbot in the winter or at Cheltenham in March.” Hobbs was an accomplished rider himself, partnering 160 winners in a 10-year career, landing races like The Black and White Gold Cup at Ascot, the Killiney Novice Chase and Midlands Grand National on such good horses as West Tip and Artifice. He started training in August 1985 with only six horses and quickly established himself as one of the country’s leading jumps trainers. His first major success came with Bonanza Boy’s Challow Novices’ Hurdle win in 1987, while Kibreet gave the 67-year-old the first of his 19 Cheltenham Festival winners when taking the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase in 1996. “His record speaks for itself,” added Johnson. “He was a fantastic man to deal with and it’s huge congratulations to him. It is testament to what he has achieved and there will be plenty more winners ahead.”