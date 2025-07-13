Richard Hughes says York winner Sayidah Dariyan has Nunthorpe option

Fresh from winning the July Cup with No Half Measures, Hughes is now targeting another top-level sprint with a three-year-old filly who impressed when winning the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes over six furlongs at York on Friday.

Given a supreme patient ride by Billy Loughnane, the daughter of Dariyan showed a swift turn of foot to readily score by a length and a half from Nighteyes.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Hughes said: “I thought her run in Ascot was huge and to be honest I’d have been really disappointed if she’d got beaten in York.

“I had a good chat with Billy about how to ride her to get the best out of her and I was very proud of the way he rode her.

“It was a very brave ride and I said to him you can’t be afraid to lose in this big races, I’d rather he came too late than too soon.

“He really showed how good she was and she’s a really high-class filly.