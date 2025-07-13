Richard Hughes says York winner Sayidah Dariyan has Nunthorpe option

Richard Hughes is eyeing a shot at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Sayidah Dariyan.
Fresh from winning the July Cup with No Half Measures, Hughes is now targeting another top-level sprint with a three-year-old filly who impressed when winning the Group 3 William Hill Summer Stakes over six furlongs at York on Friday.
Given a supreme patient ride by Billy Loughnane, the daughter of Dariyan showed a swift turn of foot to readily score by a length and a half from Nighteyes.
Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV Hughes said: “I thought her run in Ascot was huge and to be honest I’d have been really disappointed if she’d got beaten in York.
“I had a good chat with Billy about how to ride her to get the best out of her and I was very proud of the way he rode her.
“It was a very brave ride and I said to him you can’t be afraid to lose in this big races, I’d rather he came too late than too soon.
“He really showed how good she was and she’s a really high-class filly.
“We might think about the Nunthorpe. The way she travelled through that race the other day I don’t think five furlongs will make much difference.
“If we wait until September and the ground goes there won’t be much left for her, so if I need a shot at a Group 1 I’d probably need fast ground.”
Sayidah Dariyan is a top price 33/1 with Coral and Ladbrokes for the Nunthorpe.
