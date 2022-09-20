Richard Hannon believes Persian Force has “everything to gain and nothing to lose” ahead of his attempt at securing the Classic-winning trainer a breakthrough success in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

Having saddled his sire Mehmas to finish third in the 2016 renewal of the Group One prize, the Herridge handler believes the Amo Racing-owned colt has an “excellent” chance of going two places better and striking gold in the six-furlong contest. Persian Force is already a winner at Group Two level, having secured the Close Brothers July Stakes at the Moét & Chandon July Festival, however he is yet to win at the top table after filling the runner-up spot in both the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Morny at Deauville. Despite taking on his last time out conqueror Blackbeard once again Hannon is confident he can reverse the form from France with the Aidan O’Brien-trained colt and gain a deserved first Group One victory at the third attempt.

Hannon said: “I’m going in there with a horse we know is good enough and I think he will run very well. He has lasted all year, is tough and has never looked better. He has proved himself at the top level. “I was gutted after Deauville. We were drawn a bit wide and had to come over to the stands’ side and race Blackbeard. At the Curragh I couldn’t believe something beat him by seven lengths as I know what sort of horse he is. He surely has an excellent chance. “Blackbeard is a very good horse who probably beat us fair and square in France but half a length is the sort of margin to have another go at him with. We’ve everything to gain and nothing to lose.” Like most of his rivals Persian Force has yet to tackle the Rowley Mile. However Hannon is confident that the nature of the course will pose no problems to his young star.

He added: “All of the horses in the race will have to negotiate the ups and downs of the Rowley Mile. This horse is very adaptive and very uncomplicated. He will probably be better equipped than most horses for that. “Frankie (Dettori) said when he got off after the Morny that he is all about speed. We plan to use that speed when we go to Newmarket. “It would be lovely for Amo Racing. The sport has a way of rewarding people that are deserving at times like this and hopefully he will be able to do that. I would love to see him get his turn.” Looking beyond this season Hannon is confident that Persian Force has the size and scope to train on and develop as a three year old. He continued: “This horse will get seven and maybe a mile. He is not just a two year old. He is very sound and he is a horse for next year as well. “He is a horse that has a lot of scope and he will probably turn up in a Greenham. There is an awful lot to look forward to next year.” Hannon could already have a Group One on the board before Persian Force takes the track should stablemate Trillium make her debut at the top level a winning one over the same course and distance in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes. Having claimed Group Three success over five furlongs in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood and Group Two glory over the same distance in the Flying Childers at Doncaster last time out Hannon believes the step back up in trip to six furlongs is a big plus.

Hannon said: “She has improved all year. Since she won at Newbury (in mid-July), she has changed and she is massive. “She kind of surprised me and Pat Dobbs how well she won at Newbury and then she went to Goodwood and held the track record for 31 minutes. Then she beat the filly who beat her track record at Doncaster. “I’ve always thought she wants six furlongs really. She didn’t settle great in the Flying Childers but she has come back from that in great form. “I trained her dam Marsh Hawk, she was a good filly and was fast and the stallion (No Nay Never) has had a great year. She has it all going for her and she is on the way up. “I won the Cheveley Park with Tiggy Wiggy in 2014. She had a lot of speed but this filly has a lot of scope. Tiggy Wiggy had her races won at halfway and this filly is only getting going a furlong out. “It is only two weeks after her last run but I’m very hopeful that she will be best in the race.” Helping ensure that both Persian Force and Trillium arrive at the peak of their powers has been Group race-winning jockey Sam Hitchcott, something Hannon is grateful for. He added: “Sam is an extremely necessary cog in the wheel of both horses. He has been a real help to us all summer. He has been a massive part of Persian Force and Trillium. “If he says something you have got to listen. Hopefully we have rewarded him with a few nice rides. He has done a lot for this pair of horses. He has been instrumental.” It can often take a few spins to assess the quality of a horse however Hitchcott was confident from the moment he sat on Persian Force and Trillium that both were high class individuals. He said: “To be fair, Persian Force has always been a lovely horse. I got back from Dubai early April and I started riding out the week after Tony (Gorman, senior head lad) put me on him and I thought this isn’t bad. He has always felt like a very good horse. “He has got a great mind and is very easy to deal with. He can get a little bit on the revs but in general he is very straightforward. He loves his routine and he doesn’t like change but he is a pleasure to deal with. “I think the Middle Park is the right place to go with him. It is a hot division but has definitely got a Group One in the locker.