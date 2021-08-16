Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Ehraz looked like one to follow at Ascot
Ehraz looked like one to follow at Ascot

Richard Hannon's Ehraz off colour after Acomb at York Ebor Festival

By Sporting Life
11:40 · TUE August 24, 2021

Ehraz produced an unsatisfactory scope after disappointing in the Acomb Stakes at York.

Trainer Richard Hannon had made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing colt, and his previous win at Ascot looked exciting.

Ehraz was sent off joint second favourite in last week’s Group Three alongside Noble Truth, who had beaten him on debut. But neither had any answer to 25-1 winner Royal Patronage – with favourite Dubawi Legend also well beaten in third.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

“We’ve just got to put a line through that – he didn’t scope very well,” said Angus Gold, racing manager for Ehraz’s owner Shadwell Estate.

“It was too bad to be true, and it was a strange race altogether. But that is taking nothing away from the winner, who was very impressive.

“They just sort of went nowhere in behind, and the supposed good horses just never made up any ground at all.

“We’ll get him right, and those at home think he’s very good – certainly better than he showed there.

“It’s a case of back to the drawing board.”

