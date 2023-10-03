Richard Hannon targeting Guineas glory with Rosallion

After suffering a shock defeat in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster he roared back to winning ways on Sunday, showing a real turn of foot to run down Unquestionable and win by a length.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast the trainer said: “He’s fine. It was a quick turnaround from Doncaster but I was beyond gutted when he got beat up there and I wanted him to go and show what he could do on Sunday and he did that.”

When asked about a potential clash with City Of Troy in the Darley Dewhurst Hannon added: “No. We’d have everything to lose and nothing to gain. He’s won his Group One. He has nothing to prove. I know what he is and I’m happy to wait for the Guineas. He’s the most exciting horse we’ve had since Canford Cliffs and we can’t all be wrong. Everyone, the team around me, all agree he is special.

“That’s been our opinion of him even before he won on debut at Newbury.”