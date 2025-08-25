Richard Hannon still dreaming of Breeders' Cup Mile bid with Rosallion despite York defeat

Last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero has yet to get his head in front during a frustrating campaign and could manage only fourth behind Never So Brave when dropped back to seven furlongs for the newly-upgraded York Group 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Hannon admitted to being underwhelmed with Rosallion's performance.

"His run was disappointing," said Hannon. "I watched it again over the weekend and he got his head down and he battled and he tried his best, no problem that way, but he didn't quite run to what he has been doing in his last two races.

"So that was disappointing, and we'll have to dust ourselves off and look for what we're going to do and where we're going to go next.

"I've always thought he would be very adaptable to the Breeders' Cup Mile. You know, with the way he travels, his speed. And I've got to speak to (owner) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid this morning. I don't think the Moulin... it comes a little quick and I don't want to go to a race like that on the back of this so close to it.

"But I'd love to think we could go to the Breeders' Cup. But, you know, let's see how it goes. We've got to think about him as a stallion, and I think it's essential that we win somewhere.

"I honestly think he would go around there (Del Mar) like a Scalextric, but then again, you are reliant on getting a good draw.

"And if he does that, he will have early speed. He'd be able to kick, you know, there's two bends, he'll be able to kick off the last bend and I've always thought he'd be very hard to beat in a Breeders' Cup."