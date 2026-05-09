Richard Hannon ready to run Aramram in Minster Stakes at York

Richard Hannon believes Aramram can continue his journey up the sprinting ladder in the Go Local Stores Minster Stakes at York.

Although establishing himself as a useful handicapper last season, the son of Blue Point has looked a different individual since returning to action this campaign. The Ziad Galadari-owned five-year-old made his first foray into Listed company a winning one with victory in the William Hill Price Boosts Every Day Cammidge Trophy at Doncaster on the opening day of the season. And he then followed that effort up with a fine run in defeat when finding only established pattern race performer Run To Freedom too strong in last month’s Group Three Zyn Abernant Stakes at Newmarket. With those two runs behind him, and with a number of his potential rivals yet to appear this season, Hannon feels that the six-time race winner is likely to be on the premises again in the six furlong Group Two test on Wednesday.

Hannon said: “Aramram ran a lot of good races last season. Although he was consistent he was a little bit frustrating at the same time as he only won twice and finished second on four starts. We always felt that he was a smart sprinter and it has been good to see him put up two solid performances at the start of this season. “The plan is to go to York for the Minister Stakes and I’ve been happy with him at home. We have also taken him away to Kempton Park for a spin around there just to help his preparations. He is a classy individual and we hoped that this year we would be aiming at Group races with him.” Stablemate St Anton could join Aramram on the same card on the Knavesmire after being handed an entry in the Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap. However, Hannon warned that the son of Mehmas, who opened his account at Newmarket last time, could head to either Goodwood or Haydock Park later in the month, on route to a potential trip to Royal Ascot. The trainer said: “Although I’ve got St Anton in at York I think he will probably head to Goodwood or Haydock Park as the two races there are worth more money. He needs to win again really to get into something like a Britannia at Royal Ascot. “He ran well at Newmarket on his first start back this year, but he would have needed that. I was delighted with his win back there last time as he travelled into the race particularly well and it was a good performance.”

Linwood wins the Spring Cup