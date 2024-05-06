Richard Hannon keen to head to the Curragh with Guineas duo Rosallion and Haatem

Richard Hannon is eyeing another crack at Classic glory with Rosallion and Haatem having seen his star colts finish second and third behind Notable Speech in the Qipco 2000 Guineas.

The Wiltshire-based handler headed to Newmarket with supreme confidence behind Rosallion, who has always been held in high regard and ended his two-year-old season by securing Group One honours on Arc day in France. He was seen as Britain’s best hope of denying the much-vaunted City Of Troy, while Haatem emerged on the Guineas scene when striking over course and distance in the Craven last month, with both living up to their hype in the opening Classic of the season. Rosallion travelled powerfully through the one-mile event, finding just the Charlie Appleby-trained winner too strong in the closing stages, while Haatem proved his Craven success was no fluke to make the podium, beaten just over three lengths.

