Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Rosallion leaves his rivals trailing at Ascot
Rosallion leaves his rivals trailing at Ascot

Richard Hannon has Champagne celebration in mind for Rosallion

By Adam Morgan
12:36 · SUN August 20, 2023

Richard Hannon’s Rosallion will bid to enhance his growing reputation in the Betfred Champagne Stakes at Doncaster next month.

Owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, the son of Blue Point has made the perfect start to his career, beating a subsequent scorer with a degree of ease at Newbury on debut before stepping up to Listed level with aplomb to land the Pat Eddery Stakes in impressive style at Ascot.

He was a commanding four-length scorer in the hands of Sean Levey and will now tackle Group Two company on Town Moor on September 16, for a contest the Everleigh handler has won on three occasions, most recently with the top-class Chindit in 2020.

A general 16/1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas, Hannon also has half an eye on a run in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes (October 14) later in the year, but is confident he not will be seen at his absolute peak until returning as a three-year-old next term.

He said: “He’s absolutely fine and he’s going to go to the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster and then hopefully on to the Dewhurst, he’s in great form.

“Funny enough it is the same route as Chindit took, although the Dewhurst didn’t work for him. He went to a Donny maiden race, to the Ascot race and then to win the Champagne Stakes. It is very similar to his route.

“He looked a very good horse at Ascot and we always thought he was. He is a very exciting horse and one that is not a two-year-old and one for next year.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING