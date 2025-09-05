Richard Hannon feels Rosallion should get his preferred conditions in Sunday's Prix du Moulin at Longchamp.
Underfoot conditions are currently described at 'very soft' but the forecast is set fair in Paris and the trainer reckons his star four-year-old, once again partnered by Sean Levey, might not get a better opportunity to claim a first success of the season.
Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Friday morning, Hannon said: "Today, tomorrow and Sunday are going to be very warm, drying days in Paris. So the ground, highly likely, is going to be at least good.
"He hasn't got the rub of the green this year - he deserves one. No one is doubting that. And they only come up so often. After this one, we're basically left with the QEII. And that is still a way away.
“Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is very keen to tackle this race, and the last time he did that was the Jean-Luc Lagardère. And he was dead right.
"So the horse is fit and well, I doubt the ground will be to his liking on Champions Day, and we look quite likely to get it here. We want to try and take advantage of this opportunity."
As for a possible trip to California and the Breeders' Cup Mile at the end of the year, Hannon is happy to wait on that decision until the next target is out of the way.
“We've discussed it (Breeders' Cup Mile) off and on," he said. "Let's just see. Let's take one step at a time and see how he runs here and we'll discuss it afterwards.
"It might be a necessity for another run in a Group One if it doesn't go our way on Sunday. We can't really answer that until after Sunday."
Hannon also runs outsider Persica, who will be ridden by William Buick in the Moulin.
"He doesn't need soft ground, but he goes on it. And if it did happen to turn up soft, that would probably be to his advantage and the other's disadvantage," the trainer said.
"But physically, you wouldn't see a better looking horse. He can bounce back very quickly from a disappointing run, which was what happened last time at Goodwood, it didn't go his way.
"He's another one where the entries for this were quite a while ago. And it's kind of always been a plan in the back of our minds. The owners, Martin and Michael, are very keen sportsmen. They don't mind having a go at anything and good luck to them."
