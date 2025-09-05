Underfoot conditions are currently described at 'very soft' but the forecast is set fair in Paris and the trainer reckons his star four-year-old, once again partnered by Sean Levey, might not get a better opportunity to claim a first success of the season.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Friday morning, Hannon said: "Today, tomorrow and Sunday are going to be very warm, drying days in Paris. So the ground, highly likely, is going to be at least good.

"He hasn't got the rub of the green this year - he deserves one. No one is doubting that. And they only come up so often. After this one, we're basically left with the QEII. And that is still a way away.

“Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is very keen to tackle this race, and the last time he did that was the Jean-Luc Lagardère. And he was dead right.

"So the horse is fit and well, I doubt the ground will be to his liking on Champions Day, and we look quite likely to get it here. We want to try and take advantage of this opportunity."