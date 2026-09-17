Richard Hannon expecting big Mill Reef run from Cut A Dash

The son of Starspangledbanner won on debut at York in May and after a good run at Royal Ascot, bombed out in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

However the trainer felt he took a step back in the right direction when fourth behind the exciting Avec Toi at Deauville last month.

“He’s been very good and has always been very simple at home. He doesn’t cause us a moment’s worry. We’ll hold him up a but more on Saturday, Jamie Spencer is riding him and we’ll just stalk a few and try and do it that way," the trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“He’s an extremely capable horse, his fourth in the Coventry was probably his best run. I don’t know what happened at Goodwood and I thought he was back to somewhere near his best in France last time. I think the winner is a very good horse, he’s gone on to win since.

“The track will suit my lad at Newbury, it’s very flat. I’m expecting him to run a big race. He has loads and loads of speed and coming back in trip won’t harm him at all. It’s going to be a good race but he’s more than capable of winning race like that and I want to see it.

"I think he’s good value at his price, he’s very talented. 18/1 seems a little offensive! We might have to put some manners on those bookmakers.”