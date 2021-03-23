Flat season preview: Richard Hannon Doncaster team

Man Of The Night – Unibet Lincoln

He ran a very good race at Wolverhampton, he was running on late. He probably does want a mile and a quarter, but they will go very quick on that straight mile at Doncaster. He is a big horse who would have needed that first run. He will come on massively for the run.

He is quite lightly raced. We thought he was going to be a very good horse and he has not delivered on that after his win, first time out at Newbury, but he is looking like he is going to pay dividends now in these very good handicaps.

Ouzo – Unibet Lincoln

He has been working great. His last run (at York) last year was very pleasing and he looks to me a horse still on the upgrade, he is in great form. I think he will go very well at a fairly good price. Sean Levy is going to ride. He might want further, but a straight mile is what he wants first time.

Mentally he looks to be going the right way. I was a bit worried about him at one stage last year, but he has sorted himself out and he is in great nick mentally and physically.