Flat season preview: Richard Hannon Doncaster team

The Flat is back this weekend and Unibet ambassador Richard Hannon talks us through some of his big-race runners at the two-day Doncaster meeting on Saturday and Sunday.
He ran a very good race at Wolverhampton, he was running on late. He probably does want a mile and a quarter, but they will go very quick on that straight mile at Doncaster. He is a big horse who would have needed that first run. He will come on massively for the run.
He is quite lightly raced. We thought he was going to be a very good horse and he has not delivered on that after his win, first time out at Newbury, but he is looking like he is going to pay dividends now in these very good handicaps.
He has been working great. His last run (at York) last year was very pleasing and he looks to me a horse still on the upgrade, he is in great form. I think he will go very well at a fairly good price. Sean Levy is going to ride. He might want further, but a straight mile is what he wants first time.
Mentally he looks to be going the right way. I was a bit worried about him at one stage last year, but he has sorted himself out and he is in great nick mentally and physically.
Oh This Is Us has got an entry in the Unibet Lincoln and the Unibet Doncaster Mile Stakes and we will see which way we go. He could run well in the Unibet Lincoln, he has done so already and was second one year, but he might be better in the Listed race where he doesn’t have to give weight away.
He needs a mile now, it looked like that last time. He keeps missing the gate, which is frustrating, but we have been working on that this week. He is a tricky horse, but a horse with a lot of ability and Sean (Levy) thinks he will go a lot better on the turf rather than the all-weather. I am hoping he will run a big race.
I am not going to put him in the last stage of the Unibet Lincoln and we are probably going to run him in the Unibet Doncaster Mile. He worked with Ouzo last week and he went very well, I was very pleased with him. If it is soft ground it will help him. He gets very big over the winter he might need it, but he has done a fair bit of work.