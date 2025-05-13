Richard Fahey York runners: Wednesday and Thursday team

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the opening two days of the York Dante Festival.

14:42 Prince Of Pillo

He’s a little in-and-out this horse but he had a good day at Southwell last month where he won by a neck. He’s up two pounds in a stronger race but I hope they go a very good gallop as he’ll be looking to close late. He’s in good form and he’s drawn one. I never wanted to be there on the sprint course at York but last year it was the place to be. I hope it is again. 14:42 Ramazan

He just hasn’t been at his best so far this season. He showed little at Haydock last time but we just hope he runs himself into form at some stage. He’s effective at six furlongs but needs to bounce back.

16:18 Lesley's Boy

He showed a bad attitude the other day when he didn’t want to go down to the start and didn’t run his race. He’s fit and well, there are no signs of any issues at home. He’s a horse who we thought a bit of last year and I hope he can win more races. He just needs to do everything right on Wednesday. 16:55 Utmost Respect

An Invincible Spirit colt who we gave a few quid for at the breeze-up sales. He’s a horse we like, Oisin Orr has been very happy with him but we haven’t had him for long and haven’t really drilled him. We’re struggling to get the two-year-olds onto the grass gallops this spring with the dry weather so it’s more of a guessing game than usual but it will be interesting to see how he goes. 17:25 Glistening Nights

It’s only his second run over a mile-and-a-half and he has to truly prove he stays the trip. He’s entitled to improve for his return at Pontefract and is fit and well but there’s the stamina question to answer in a very competitive handicap.

Thursday 14:10 Vintage Clarets

He has winning form at York and showed he was on the way back when running well in third at Ripon last time. He’ll need luck in running as he always does and this is a York sprint handicap so you know it’s going to be tough. I’d just imagine he’d ideally want slower ground but he goes there in great order. 16:55 Spaceman