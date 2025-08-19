Richard Fahey York runners: Guide to Wednesday and Thursday team

Our columnist with a guide to his runners on the opening two days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Wednesday 13:50 Vintage Clarets

The draw in 17 would worry me a little. If I had a choice I’d have preferred to be low but sadly we don’t. As we saw at Ascot last week he’s in great form right now and I’m hoping the ground isn’t too quick for him. It’s the first race of the meeting so I’m sure it won’t be. We’re taking seven pounds off with Ethan Tindall’s claim to give him a bit of a chance and he’s in great order. We just need luck and to be drawn on the right side. 17:20 Utmost Respect

This has been a lucky race for us over the years, we’ve won four of the last 13 renewals and have a live chance again. It’s always competitive but we really like this colt, always have, and have been very pleased with everything he’s done at home in his preparation. He’s as good as anything we’ve ever run in this so I have to be hopeful.

Thursday 14:25 Cotai Belle

I was a little disappointed with her in the Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury last time but my worry going into that race was would she be quick enough for five furlongs there and she wasn’t. She needs to step up clearly in this but there’s money down to tenth and all of my three will be looking to pick up some of it. 14:25 Boston Dan

He’s in good order and Oisin Orr has chosen to ride him but he needs a career best – and by some way – to trouble some of those with bigger ratings. Again though there’s plenty of prize money on offer.

14:25 Cosmic Clarets

I’ve stuck a pair of blinkers on him after he never raised a gallop in Ireland last time and he’s absolutely flown in them at home. I hope they have the same effect on the track because on what they do at Musley Bank he’d be the pick of my three but after that run at Naas I can see why Oisin has made the decision he did. 16:45 Advance Twentyfive